College Women’s Basketball Final – Guilford 46, Ferrum 27

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Miracle Walters scored a game-high 10 points in Guilford College’s 46-27 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball victory over Ferrum College Wednesday night.

The Quakers (13-5, 10-2 ODAC) held the Panthers (3-15, 1-10 ODAC) to 24.4 percent shooting from the floor and forced 18 turnovers in yielding their fewest points in a game since a 65-25 win over Shenandoah University February 7, 2015.

Rookie Calyn Davis scored nine points off of three three-pointers and dished out a game-high four assists for the Quakers, who led throughout. Classmate Lindsay Gauldin contributed eight points, seven rebounds, two steals, and a career-high five steals. Guilford has won 11 of its last 13 games.

Jessy Nichols and Autumn Hubbard scored six points apiece for Ferrum, which dropped its 13th straight game.

Coach Stephanie Flamini’s Quakers visit league-rival Eastern Mennonite University Saturday (1/26) in Harrisonburg, Va.

Ferrum vs Guilford

01/23/19 7:00 p.m. at Greensboro, NC – Ragan-Brown Field House

GUILFORD 46

FERRUM 27

FERRUM (3-15, 1-10 ODAC): Jessy Nichols 2-4 0-0 6; Autumn Hubbard 2-3 2-2 6; Kelsey Mosley 2-6 0-1 4; Arin Bunker 2-4 0-0 4; Courtney Martin 1-4 0-0 2; Jasmine Agee 1-3 0-0 2; Jasmine Barr 1-12 0-0 2; Camille Mangum 0-0 1-2 1; Briona Hurt 0-1 0-2 0; Maggie Self 0-3 0-0 0; Jacy Marvin 0-3 0-0 0; Jasmine Wilson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 11-45 3-7 27.



GUILFORD (13-5, 10-2 ODAC): WALTERS, Miracle 4-9 2-2 10; DAVIS, Calyn 3-8 0-0 9; GAULDIN, Lindsay 3-5 2-3 8; DUNLAP, Monell 2-6 1-2 5; YOUNG, Victoria 2-5 1-1 5; CARINI, Julie 2-5 0-0 4; MEDLIN, Kasey 1-3 0-0 3; ALLEN, Brianna 1-2 0-0 2; JACKSON, Alli 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-43 6-8 46.

Ferrum........................ 2 7 8 10 - 27 Guilford...................... 15 5 16 10 - 46

3-point goals–Ferrum 2-10 (Jessy Nichols 2-3; Kelsey Mosley 0-2; Arin Bunker 0-1; Maggie Self 0-2; Jacy Marvin 0-2), Guilford 4-10 (DAVIS, Calyn 3-7; MEDLIN, Kasey 1-2; GAULDIN, Lindsay 0-1).

Fouled out–Ferrum-None, Guilford-None.

Rebounds–Ferrum 28 (Courtney Martin 5; Arin Bunker 5), Guilford 34 (GAULDIN, Lindsay 7).

Assists–Ferrum 4 (Kelsey Mosley 2), Guilford 12 (DAVIS, Calyn 4).

Total fouls–Ferrum 11, Guilford 11.

Technical fouls–Ferrum-None, Guilford-None.

A-175

Old Dominion Athletic Conference game