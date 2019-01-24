Elon Track and Field Travels to Liberty Kickoff

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women’s track and field team is back in action this weekend at the Liberty Kickoff on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 25-26. The meet is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. on Friday inside the Liberty Indoor Track Complex. The second and final day of the meet starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

“This week, we look to be in a little bit better shape than we were last week,” said Elon director of track and field and cross country Mark Elliston. “Liberty has such a great facility for indoor track and field, so I’m looking forward to having our athletes get their best times and marks being a bit more aggressive this weekend.”

About the Field

The Phoenix will be one of 35 programs in competition this weekend as Elon will face a tough field at the meet. Along with host Liberty, the Phoenix will also see fellow Colonial Athletic Association foes in James Madison, UNCW and William & Mary and compete against athletes from High Point, Coastal Carolina, Hampton, Campbell, Kennesaw State and North Carolina Central.

“The competition is always a big factor,” said Elliston. “I think this weekend will be a step up in the competition level and we get to go against three other (CAA) teams. It will be nice to compare with those teams at this meet since we will be going up against them for the majority of the season.”

Last Time Out

The Phoenix tallied four event titles at the Wake Forest Invitational last Saturday, Jan. 19, inside the JDL Fast Track Complex. Six other athletes also garnered top-three finishes at the meet while several set new personal-records in the Phoenix’s first meet of 2019.

Melissa Anastasakis (3,000-meters), Lauren Brzozowski (400-meters), Natacha Savioz (800-meters) and Chelsea Smith (one-mile run) led Elon with their respective event wins. Anastasakis and Savioz set new personal-records in their races while qualifying for the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Indoor Championships.

In the weight throw, both Skylar Barthelmes and Charlotte Bradsher set new personal-records while finishing in the top-five of the event. Barthelmes also qualified for the ECACs in the event as the Dartmouth, Mass., native threw a personal-record of 54′ 2.50″ (16.52m).

Elon Preliminaries

• Anastasakis clocked a personal-best time of 9:54.92 in the 3,000-meters, breaking into the top-five on the program’s performance list. The Hillsdale, Ontario, native is scheduled to compete again in the 3,000-meters this weekend and in the one-mile.

• Savioz ran a time of 2:13.73 in the 800-meters, her personal-record being the third-best indoor performance in school history. The Vouvry, Switzerland, native will compete with the Phoenix’s 4×800-meter relay group and in the 500-meters this weekend.

• Bradsher threw a personal-best of 53′ 4.25″ (16.26m) in the weight throw at Wake Forest and moves into the top-four on the program’s performance list.

• Newcomer Scola Kemei was third overall in the 3,000-meters with a time of 10:19.50 at the Wake Forest Invitational. Freshman Hannah Preeo was fourth at a time of 10:26.94.

• Coralea Geraniotis is scheduled to make her indoor debut this weekend racing in the 3,000-meters. The Orleans, Mass., native will look to continue her momentum in which she won the 2018 CAA Cross Country individual title.

• Elliston enters his 13th season at the helm of the Elon women’s track and field program. In the past 11 years under Elliston’s leadership, the Phoenix track and field team has won two Colonial Athletic Association championships and two other runner-up finishes.

On Deck

The Phoenix heads back Winston-Salem, N.C., and the JDL Fast Track Complex for the Camel City Invite next weekend, Feb. 1-2.