Game Report on Northern Guilford-Rockingham County Boys Basketball:Lomax, O’Conner, Hodge and Whitley help get the ‘Hawks by The Rock, 77-61
Northern v Rockingham
Northern Guilford 77, Rockingham County 61
Northern 25 16 14 22: 77 Rockingham 7 18 15 21: 61
Northern
C Lomax 15
M O’Connor 15
N Hodge 12
A Whitley 12
R Pleasant 9
E Yonatis 8
J Helms 3
L Efird 3
Rockingham
J Miller 22
J Hooker 8
H Marriotti 8
B Patterson 7
A Puffenberger 6
C Cliborne 4
B Barnes 4
L Sebastian 2
Courtesy of Emily Ingold
