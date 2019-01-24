Game Report on Northwest Guilford-Ragsdale Boys Basketball:Tigers led by Devan Boykin, Bryant Wall, and Jordan Jones top-scorers leave NWG with hard-earned victory and RHS leads Metro 4-A
NORTHWEST GUILFORD 58, RAGSDALE 67
GAME NOTES:
–Northwest Guilford and Ragsdale squared off in a matchup of 4-A Metro Conference adversaries to determine 1st place in the conference standings. The Vikings started off the game on an 11-2 run in the first quarter, followed by Ragsdale capitalizing on a run of their own. Multiple Viking players got into foul trouble early in the first half that allowed the Tigers to jump ahead with a 2 point lead going into the break. The third quarter was a back and forth battle between both teams as the Tigers put up 19 points and continued to stretch their lead. Northwest made a late push to cut the lead to as little as 4 but ultimately fell short in the contest with a final score of 67-58 in Ragsdale’s favor.
— Dean Reiber led the Vikings with 27 points. Christian Hampton had 11 points and played sparingly due to foul trouble. Robbie Boulton had 11 points and Brandon Thomas had 9 points.
–Ragsdale was led by Boykin with 23 points and Wall with 15 points. Jones had 14 points and Ford had 8 points. Hayes had 4 points and Atwater and Spillman had 2 points apiece.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th NORTHWEST GUILFORD 17 11 14 16 RAGSDALE 17 13 19 18
NORTHWEST GUILFORD 13-4; 2-1
Dean Reiber 27; Robbie Boulton 11; Christian Hampton 11; Brandon Thomas 9
RAGSDALE 11-5; 2-0
Boykin 23; Wall 15; Jones 14; Ford 8; Hayes 4; Atwater 2; Spillman 2
Submitted by: Northwest Coaching Staff
