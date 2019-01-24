High School Basketball and Middle School Tonight Finals:NWG and Ragsdale split/NWG over SWG Middle/NG boys top The ROCK
More Finals on the way….
High School Basketball Finals:
Ragsdale boys 67, Northwest Guilford 58
Ragsdale(11-5/2-0)/NWG(13-4/2-1)
End of 1st Q:
Northwest Guilford girls 42, Ragsdale 23
NWG(13-4/3-0)/Ragsdale(15-2/1-1)
Northern Guilford boys 77, Rockingham County 61
(See Game Report)
Middle School Basketball
Northwest Guilford Middle School 43, Southwest Guilford 36
Allen Middle School boys 50, Kernodle Middle 30
Allen boys now (9-0)
