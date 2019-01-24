High School Basketball Tonight in Guilford County and the Middle School Basketball Slate for Today:High School Basketball Tonight on GreensboroSports Radio

High School Basketball Tonight:

Ragsdale at Northwest Guilford Girls at 6/Boys 7:30pm…Girls Ragsdale(15-1/1-0)/NWG(12-4/2-0)…Boys Ragsdale(10-5/1-0)/NWG(13-3/2-0)

Ragsdale at Northwest Guilford on GreensboroSports Radio with the pregame for the girls hitting at 5:45pm and we will have the girl’s game and the boy’s game for you on GreensboroSports Radio…Don Tilley with us on the broadcast tonight, on GreensboroSports Radio….

Rockingham County at Northern Guilford Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30….Rock girls(13-2/5-1)/NG(11-5/4-2)…Rock boys(3-13/0-6)/NG(7-9/3-3)

Southern Alamance at Southern Guilford Girls at 6:30/Boys at 8pm…SA girls(6-7/0-4)/SG(7-7/0-5)…SA boys(4-10/1-2)/SG(11-3/4-1)

Middle School Basketball Today in Guilford County:

Eastern Guilford Middle at Northeast Guilford Girls at 4:45 and Boys at 6pm

Mendenhall Middle at Northern Guilford Girls at 5 and Boys at 6:15

Southwest Guilford Middle at Northwest Guilford Girls at 4:45 and Boys at 6pm

Kiser Middle at Western Guilford Middle Girls at 4:45 and Boys at 6pm

Jackson Middle at Swann Middle Girls at 4:45 and Boys at 6pm

Kernodle Middle at Allen Boys at 4:45 and Girls at 6pm

The Academy at Lincoln at Hairston Middle Girls at 4:45 and Boys at 6pm

Allen Jay Prep at Southern Guilford Middle Girls at 4:45 and Boys at 6pm