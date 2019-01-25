Game Report on Southwest Guilford-Smith Boys Basketball:SWG now (18-0) with Turner, Langleys and Martin making the highlight reel and other Cowboys making the Vlazny-Meter and checking out the charts
After nearly a week off for exams, the Cowboys got back into action
tonight as they hosted conference foe Smith High School.
The Golden Eagles are coming off of a disappointing loss from last Saturday
afternoon, while the Cowboys are coming off a strong win against a
solid Hickory team 84-48.
The Cowboys were looking to stay undefeated on the year,
while the Eagles were looking to stay in the hunt for
second place in the competitive Piedmont Triad 3A.
In their first match-up on January 7th, the Cowboys managed to keep the Eagles at
arms distance for most of the night and finished off with a 69-55 win
over at Smith. How would both teams handle the long layover?
Tonight started as a back and forth battle. The Cowboys got up as much as 8-2
at the 6:31 mark. The Eagles scored to cut it to 8-4, but a quick
turnaround made it 11-4 in favor of the Cowboys. Smith went on a quick
5-0 spurt and it was 11-9. A three point play by the Cowboys pushed it
back out to 14-9. Yet again, it was the rangy athleticism of Smith
that sparked another 5-0 blurb to tie it up at 14 apiece at the 1:50
mark. This time the Cowboys scored back to back field goals to make it
18-14, but Smith fought to make it 18-17 at the end of the first
quarter.
The second quarter started with the teams trading baskets to
make it 20-19. A small 4-0 spot by the Cowboys got it to 24-19. Smith
got a free-throw, and the Cowboys got another basket to make it 26-20.
Slowly the Cowboys started to be more effective on the defensive side
of the ball and got some stops and got the lead out to 9 4 times in
the frame. Each time however, the Eagles would respond with a basket.
With under a minute to play Southwest got the margin into double
digits, and a deep three pointer just before the halftime buzzer by
Keyshaun Langley made it 46-33.
The second half was a slow, physical,and choppy war. The game seemed
to grind to a halt with a parade of whistles and foul trouble.
Despite the sloppy play, and inconsistent play on both sides of the ball,
Southwest made more plays than the
visitors and the lead got out to 25 three times in the frame until it
ultimately settled at 62-43.
The final frame was the same story-line.
Both teams playing through foul trouble really showed the depth of
Southwest as they managed to keep the Golden Eagles at bay. Despite
some sloppiness, the Cowboys overcame a strong conference opponent to
hold on for a solid 79-61 win to stay undefeated on the year at 18-0,
and 7-0 in the Piedmont Triad 3A Conference.
The Eagles were led mySilas Mason with 21 points. The Cowboys once again had several players
in double figures. Highlights were: Jayden Turner with (21, 8 Rebs, 2
Stls, Blk), Keyshaun Langley with (17, 5 Asts, 4 Rebs, 2 Stls), Kobe
Langley with (11, 6 Asts, 6 Rebs, 2 Blks, 2 Stls), and Christian
Martin with (10, 3 Asts, 3 Rebs, 2 Stls). The Cowboys will hit the
road for 2 difficult road games next week against conference foe
Dudley, as well as 4A contender Northwest Guilford.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final Smith 17 16 10 18 61 Southwest 18 28 16 17 79
Smith (10-8 4-3)
Juwelz Hargrove 2
Jordan WIlliams 9
Khalid Hinds 12
Silas Mason 21
Tyron Graves 4
Nick McMullen 13
Southwest (18-0, 7-0)
Keyshaun Langley 17, 5 Asts, 4 Rebs, 2 Stls
Kobe Langley 11, 6 Asts, 6 Rebs, 2 Blks, 2 Stls
Milli Huggins 5, 2 Rebs
Cameron Thompson 3, 2 Stls, Ast
Jayden Turner 21, 8 Rebs, 2 Stls, Blk
Christian Martin 10, 3 Asts, 3 Rebs, 2 Stls
Nysiek Walcott 2 Asts, 2 Rebs
Bryce Causey 2
Joel Pettiford 8, 4 Rebs, Stl
Aamaj Platt Reb
Jeremy Mull 2, 2 Rebs
Courtesy of Greg Vlazny SWG assistant coach
