Game Report on Southwest Guilford-Smith Boys Basketball:SWG now (18-0) with Turner, Langleys and Martin making the highlight reel and other Cowboys making the Vlazny-Meter and checking out the charts

After nearly a week off for exams, the Cowboys got back into action

tonight as they hosted conference foe Smith High School.

The Golden Eagles are coming off of a disappointing loss from last Saturday

afternoon, while the Cowboys are coming off a strong win against a

solid Hickory team 84-48.

The Cowboys were looking to stay undefeated on the year,

while the Eagles were looking to stay in the hunt for

second place in the competitive Piedmont Triad 3A.

In their first match-up on January 7th, the Cowboys managed to keep the Eagles at

arms distance for most of the night and finished off with a 69-55 win

over at Smith. How would both teams handle the long layover?

Tonight started as a back and forth battle. The Cowboys got up as much as 8-2

at the 6:31 mark. The Eagles scored to cut it to 8-4, but a quick

turnaround made it 11-4 in favor of the Cowboys. Smith went on a quick

5-0 spurt and it was 11-9. A three point play by the Cowboys pushed it

back out to 14-9. Yet again, it was the rangy athleticism of Smith

that sparked another 5-0 blurb to tie it up at 14 apiece at the 1:50

mark. This time the Cowboys scored back to back field goals to make it

18-14, but Smith fought to make it 18-17 at the end of the first

quarter.

The second quarter started with the teams trading baskets to

make it 20-19. A small 4-0 spot by the Cowboys got it to 24-19. Smith

got a free-throw, and the Cowboys got another basket to make it 26-20.

Slowly the Cowboys started to be more effective on the defensive side

of the ball and got some stops and got the lead out to 9 4 times in

the frame. Each time however, the Eagles would respond with a basket.

With under a minute to play Southwest got the margin into double

digits, and a deep three pointer just before the halftime buzzer by

Keyshaun Langley made it 46-33.

The second half was a slow, physical,and choppy war. The game seemed

to grind to a halt with a parade of whistles and foul trouble.

Despite the sloppy play, and inconsistent play on both sides of the ball,

Southwest made more plays than the

visitors and the lead got out to 25 three times in the frame until it

ultimately settled at 62-43.

The final frame was the same story-line.

Both teams playing through foul trouble really showed the depth of

Southwest as they managed to keep the Golden Eagles at bay. Despite

some sloppiness, the Cowboys overcame a strong conference opponent to

hold on for a solid 79-61 win to stay undefeated on the year at 18-0,

and 7-0 in the Piedmont Triad 3A Conference.

The Eagles were led mySilas Mason with 21 points. The Cowboys once again had several players

in double figures. Highlights were: Jayden Turner with (21, 8 Rebs, 2

Stls, Blk), Keyshaun Langley with (17, 5 Asts, 4 Rebs, 2 Stls), Kobe

Langley with (11, 6 Asts, 6 Rebs, 2 Blks, 2 Stls), and Christian

Martin with (10, 3 Asts, 3 Rebs, 2 Stls). The Cowboys will hit the

road for 2 difficult road games next week against conference foe

Dudley, as well as 4A contender Northwest Guilford.

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final Smith 17 16 10 18 61 Southwest 18 28 16 17 79

Smith (10-8 4-3)

Juwelz Hargrove 2

Jordan WIlliams 9

Khalid Hinds 12

Silas Mason 21

Tyron Graves 4

Nick McMullen 13

Southwest (18-0, 7-0)

Keyshaun Langley 17, 5 Asts, 4 Rebs, 2 Stls

Kobe Langley 11, 6 Asts, 6 Rebs, 2 Blks, 2 Stls

Milli Huggins 5, 2 Rebs

Cameron Thompson 3, 2 Stls, Ast

Jayden Turner 21, 8 Rebs, 2 Stls, Blk

Christian Martin 10, 3 Asts, 3 Rebs, 2 Stls

Nysiek Walcott 2 Asts, 2 Rebs

Bryce Causey 2

Joel Pettiford 8, 4 Rebs, Stl

Aamaj Platt Reb

Jeremy Mull 2, 2 Rebs

Courtesy of Greg Vlazny SWG assistant coach