High School Basketball Tonight in and around Guilford County:Lots of big games on the list tonight

Lots of big games on the list tonight for Guilford County:

Page at Grimsley, Smith at Southwest Guilford, HP Central at Ragsdale, Burlington Williams at Eastern Guilford, Asheboro girls at Southeast Guilford, Bishop McGuinness at Mount Airy among the big games….

Page at Grimsley Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30…Page girls(4-14/0-2)/Grimsley(3-11/0-2)…Page boys(9-8/1-1)/Grimsley(7-10/0-2)

Game can be heard tonight on GreensboroSports Radio….Don Tilley joins our crew tonight for this game on GreensboroSports Radio, from the Bob Sawyer Gym, on the Grimsley High School campus…Pregame for the girls around 5:45, and then the boy’s game to follow, on GreensboroSports Radio….

Smith at Southwest Guilford Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30…Smith girls(0-16/0-6)/Southwest Guilford(5-12/4-2)…Smith boys(11-7/4-2)/SWG(17-0/6-0)

SWG assistant coach Greg Vlazny will have a full report on the boy’s game for us at the completion of the game, at GreensboroSports.com…

High Point Central at Ragsdale Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30…HP Central girls(15-3/2-1)/Ragsdale(15-2/2-1)…HP Central boys(9-9/1-2)/Ragsdale boys(11-5/2-0)….Wyatt Smith will be at this game in coverage for GreensboroSports.com….Full report later tonight…

Burlington Williams at Eastern Guilford Girls at 6:30/Boys at 8pm…BW girls(10-6/2-4)/EG(14-4/4-2)…BW boys(14-2/6-0)/EG(12-6/3-3)

Northeast Guilford at Eastern Alamance Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30….NEG girls(5-10/3-4)/EA(7-8/3-3)…NEG boys(2-13/1-6)/EA(15-0/6-0)

Asheboro at Southeast Guilford Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30…Asheboro girls(13-4/4-1)/SEG(15-1/5-0)…A’boro boys(11-5/2-2)/SEG(5-11/1-4)

McMichael at Northern Guilford Girls at 6/Boys 7:30…MAC girls(0-12/0-7)/NG(12-5/5-2)…MAC boys(11-5/4-3)/NG(8-9/4-3)

Mount Tabor at Western Guilford Girls at 6/Boys 7:30…MT girls(11-6/5-1)/WG(1-14/1-4)…MT boys(12-5/4-2)/WG(1-14/0-5)

Jordan Matthews at High Point Andrews Girls at 6/Boys 7:30…JM girls(6-12/1-4)/HPA(9-4/4-1)…JM boys(5-13/1-5)/HPA(6-8/3-2)

Greensboro Day School at Westchester Country Day Girls at 5:30/Boys at 7pm…GDS girls(15-6/4-1)/WCD(3-13/1-5)…GDS boys(21-5/6-0)/WCD(8-11/3-4)

Asheville Christian Academy at High Point Christian Academy Girls at 6/Boys 7:30…ASHE girls(8-9/3-0)/HPCA(5-11/3-2)…ASHE boys(13-8/5-0)/HPCA(16-7/6-1)

Piedmont Classical School Girls at Bethany Community School Girls at 6/Boys 7:30…PCS girls(3-14/3-3)/BCS(4-5/3-3)…PCS boys(17-2/3-0)/BCS(11-7/3-4)

New Garden Friends School at Triad Math and Science Academy Girls at 6/Boys 7:45…NGFS girls(0-7/0-6)/TMS(1-15/1-4)…NGFS boys(2-8/2-5)/TMS(18-3/5-0)

Faith Christian at Vandalia Christian School Girls at 6/Boys 7:30…Faith girls(11-8/3-4)/VCS(7-7/1-3)…Faith boys(9-10/4-2)/VCS(3-12/0-3)

Bradford Academy boys at Noble Academy 6:30pm….Noble(6-16/2-3)

Cornerstone Charter School at Chatham Central ….Girls at 6/Boys 7:30…Chatham girls(11-3/6-0)/Cornerstone(3-10/1-5)…Chatham boys(5-7/4-2)/Cornerstone(5-9/1-6)

Bishop McGuinness at Mount Airy Girls at 6:30/Boys 8pm….Bishop girls(12-5/2-1)/MA(12-1/3-0)…Bishop boys(14-3/3-0)…MA(5-8/0-3)

Dudley OFF

Northwest Guilford OFF

Southern Guilford OFF

More games on the way….