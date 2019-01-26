College Men’s Basketball Final – Guilford 70, Eastern Mennonite 52

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Marcus Curry scored a game-high 16 points in Guilford College’s 70-52 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) basketball win at Eastern Mennonite University Saturday. The triumph marked the Quakers’ fifth-straight win and 12th in their last 13 games. Guilford (15-5, 9-2 ODAC) has won nine straight over Eastern Mennonite (9-10, 4-6 ODAC) dating to 2013.

The Quakers scored the game’s first 10 points and had an 18-2 lead eight minutes into the contest. Guilford cashed 10 Royals’ turnovers into 15 first-half points and made 5-of-9 three-pointers to take a 38-22 halftime lead. Quakers’ sophomore Will Leckonby hit two trifectas in the game-opening run and had nine points at the break. Curry added eight first-half points.

Eastern Mennonite only trailed Guilford 32-30 in the second half, but the first-half deficit proved too deep. The Quakers’ lead hovered around 20 points for most of the second half before a brief flurry got the hosts to within 64-50 with 3:24 left in regulation. The Royals drew no closer as they were beset by turnovers (18) and missed shots (19-50) against one of the ODAC’s top defenses.

Sophomore Joah Logan added a season-high 13 points along with six rebounds for the Quakers. Teammate Kyler Gregory chipped in with 10 points and a game-high eight boards. Leckonby and Carson Long finished with nine points apiece for Guilford, which totaled 26 points off of Eastern Mennonite turnovers and held the Royals to 5-for-21 (23.8%) 3-point shooting.

Eastern Mennonite’s Tim Jones netted a team-high 13 points and Travis Clower contributed nine points and three steals.

Coach Tom Palombo’s Quakers host Hampden-Sydney College Saturday (1/26) at 4:30 p.m. in ODAC action.

Photos by Andy Gore

