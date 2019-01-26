College Track & Field: Guilford Competed at the Finn Pincus Invitational

ROANOKE, Va. — The Guilford College men’s and women’s track & field teams competed at the Finn Pincus Invitational hosted by Roanoke College this weekend. The teams competed against both NCAA Division II and III institutions at the meet.

Ranicha Sargeant set two indoor program records on Saturday. The freshman ran an 8.49 time in a preliminary heat of the 60 meter dash. Her time surpassed the previous mark set by Alise Green at the Finn Picus Invitational two years ago.

In the long jump, Sargeant posted a 4.66 meter mark besting Kaylea Scott’s 2013 record. Teammate Zarea Pitts recorded the ninth-best Quaker leap in history as well. The sophomore reached 4.27M.

In the 400M dash, Annaya Bernardo ran the sixth fastet time in the race. The freshman posted a 107.81 time and was 19th in the event.

Sophomore Marian Cooper shined for the Quakers on Friday night, Cooper clocked a time of 20:13.7 in the 5000 meter run. That time was the fourth-best indoor time in program history. Cooper, who was fifth of 12 runners, has now met Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) qualifying standards in the mile, 3000 and 5000 events.

On the men’s side, Juwan Houston was seventh in the finals of the 60M hurdles. He clocked a 9.03 after recording an 8.94 time earlier in the day.

Alexander Trevel was 14th in the long jump after leaping 6.39 meters. Teammate Kyahl Dorsey was two spots behind after jumping 6.27M.

Asa Bell was Guilford’s top performer in the 200M dash. The sophomore finished 23rd of 81 competitors and recorded a 23:56 time.

The Quakers are back in action on Saturday (2/2) at the Camel City Invitational. The one day meet is at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, N.C.