College Women’s Basketball Final: Guilford 73, Eastern Mennonite 57:Lindsay Gauldin(Northwest Guilford HS) scores a game-high 22 for Quakers
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Freshman Lindsay Gauldin scored a game-high 22
points as Guilford College rallied for 73-57 win at Eastern Mennonite
University on Saturday afternoon.
Gauldin was nine of-13 shooting, tallied 16 points in the second half
and had seven steals and four assists for the visitors.
The first place Quakers improved to 14-5 and 11-2 in Old Dominion
Athletic Conference (ODAC) play. The victory was GC’s seventh in the
last eight games. The Royals dropped to 9-10 and 6-6 in the league.
Guilford trailed 28-25 at halftime before catching fire in the second
half. GC outscored EMU 23-8 and shot 67-percent in the third quarter.
The Quakers shot 61-percent and outscored the Royals 25-21 in the
final 10 minutes.
Junior Miracle Walters had 19 points on seven-of-13 shooting for and
added three steals for Guilford. Freshman Calyn Davis (six-of-13 from
the field) netted 14 points for the Quakers.
Guilford led in paint points, 50-22, and had the edge in points off
turnovers, 19-5. For the game, Guilford shot 30-61 (49-percent) to
Eastern Mennonite’s 20-54 (37-percent). The visitors won the battle of
the boards, 36-29.
Lindsay Krisak paced the Royals with 16 points. She was 5-10 shooting
and made four-of-six shots beyond the arc. Jess Washington contributed
13 points off the bench for EMU. Eastern Mennonite had eight
three-pointers to the Quakers’ three.
Guilford plays at Hollins University on Wednesday (1/30) at 7 p.m.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.