College Women’s Basketball Final: Guilford 73, Eastern Mennonite 57:Lindsay Gauldin(Northwest Guilford HS) scores a game-high 22 for Quakers

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Freshman Lindsay Gauldin scored a game-high 22

points as Guilford College rallied for 73-57 win at Eastern Mennonite

University on Saturday afternoon.

Gauldin was nine of-13 shooting, tallied 16 points in the second half

and had seven steals and four assists for the visitors.

The first place Quakers improved to 14-5 and 11-2 in Old Dominion

Athletic Conference (ODAC) play. The victory was GC’s seventh in the

last eight games. The Royals dropped to 9-10 and 6-6 in the league.

Guilford trailed 28-25 at halftime before catching fire in the second

half. GC outscored EMU 23-8 and shot 67-percent in the third quarter.

The Quakers shot 61-percent and outscored the Royals 25-21 in the

final 10 minutes.

Junior Miracle Walters had 19 points on seven-of-13 shooting for and

added three steals for Guilford. Freshman Calyn Davis (six-of-13 from

the field) netted 14 points for the Quakers.

Guilford led in paint points, 50-22, and had the edge in points off

turnovers, 19-5. For the game, Guilford shot 30-61 (49-percent) to

Eastern Mennonite’s 20-54 (37-percent). The visitors won the battle of

the boards, 36-29.

Lindsay Krisak paced the Royals with 16 points. She was 5-10 shooting

and made four-of-six shots beyond the arc. Jess Washington contributed

13 points off the bench for EMU. Eastern Mennonite had eight

three-pointers to the Quakers’ three.

Guilford plays at Hollins University on Wednesday (1/30) at 7 p.m.