Elon Track Opens at Liberty Kickoff on Friday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A win for the Elon University women’s track and field team in the 4×800-meter relay highlighted the Phoenix’s opening day at the Liberty Kickoff on Friday evening, Jan. 25, inside the Liberty Indoor Track Complex.

RESULTS

The Phoenix’s 4×800-meter quartet of Paige King, Chelsea Smith, Hannah Preeo and Natacha Savioz clocked a time of 9:16.08 in the race, beating out Mount St. Mary’s for the event title. That time is the second-best performance in school history and qualified the group for the 2019 Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Indoor Championships.

Charlotte Bradsher was Elon’s top finisher in the weight throw with her toss of 50′ 10.75″ (15.51m), good for 12th overall. Teammate Skylar Barthelmes was 14th with her throw of 50′ 2.50″ (15.30m).

In the pole vault, senior Ellie Bennett and freshman Blythe Hehmeyer tied for 14th overall with a cleared height of 10′ 6″ (3.20m). Hehmeyer’s mark moved her into the program’s top-five indoor program list.

On Deck

The Phoenix closes out the meet with the second and final day tomorrow, Jan. 26, at the Liberty Kickoff. Events are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.