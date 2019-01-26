Elon WBB Phoenix Closes Road Trip at James Madison on Sunday

ELON, N.C. – Looking to stop a season-long three-game losing skid, the Elon University women’s basketball team closes out its road trip at James Madison on Sunday, Jan. 27, inside the JMU Convocation Center. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

GAME NOTES

The game will be streamed on James Madison’s athletic website at jmusports.com. Fans can also listen to the game on WSOE 89.3 with David Flynt and Tellier Lundquist on the call. Other updates of the game between the Phoenix and the Dukes will be provided on Twitter at the handle @ElonWBasketball.

Series History (James Madison leads 8-4)

JMU holds the all-time lead in the series over the Phoenix, 8-3. Last season, Elon won two out of three matchups against the Dukes including eliminating JMU from the CAA semifinal round, 76-53, in the most recent matchup. James Madison pulled out a three-point victory versus the Phoenix last season at home, 70-67, in the last matchup at Harrisonburg, Va.

Last Time Out

A big third quarter from Towson helped hand the Phoenix its third straight loss on Friday, 59-58. The Tigers outscored Elon 25-10 in the third period after being down by ten going into halftime. The Phoenix had a couple of opportunities to earn the road win in the final moments, but was unlucky on both chances. Emily Maupin led Elon with 15 points for her 12th double-digit scoring contest. Freshmen Kayla Liles and Brie Perpignan both had 11 points for Elon, who was outrebounded by the Tigers, 52-38, including giving up 20 offensive boards.

Fastbreaks

• Friday’s loss placed the Phoenix at 7-10 overall and 2-4 in the CAA standings. Towson and James Madison currently are tied for first at 6-1 during league play.

• Elon is third in the CAA in scoring at 68.2 points per game. The Phoenix’s .412 field goal percentage is also second overall in the league behind Northeastern at .420.

• Going into the weekend, the Phoenix has made the most of its opportunities at the charity stripe this season, ranking 65th in the nation in free throws made with 241 and 75th in attempts with 343.

• Maupin has scored in double figures in the past eight games and leads the team in scoring at 13.4 points per game. During CAA play, the Charlottesville, Va., native is averaging 16.5 points per contest.

• Maupin is also the CAA leader in field-goal percentage at .529 percent. Her 6.8 boards per game is seventh overall in the league.

• Lexi Mercer is second on the team at 11.3 points per game and leads the team in minutes played at 29.7 per contest. The Goldsboro, N.C., native has knocked down a team-best 29 treys on the year and ranks in the top-10 of the CAA in three-pointers per game at 1.8.

• Jaylin Powell leads the CAA in three-point percentage at .436 percent. The Raleigh, N.C., native is averaging 7.5 points per game during CAA play while shooting .545 percent from downtown in league games.

• Saadia Munford is third in the CAA in free throw percentage at .817. She is also leads the team in assists with 3.1 per game.

• Elon returns eight letterwinners from its team that successfully defended its Colonial Athletic Association Tournament title and made a return trip to the NCAA Tournament a year ago.

• The Phoenix closed out 2017-18 with a 25-8 record overall and a 14-4 mark during league play including a 13-game winning streak to close out the regular season and conference tournament.

• The Phoenix was tabbed to finish third in the 2018-19 CAA Preseason Poll as conducted by the league’s head coaches on Oct. 18. Elon received one first-place vote en route to 61 points for a tie for third place. James Madison (79 points) and Drexel (71 points) were selected in front of the Phoenix, who tied with Delaware for third with 61 points.

• Elon returns three starters from last year’s team including sophomore guard Saadia Munford, an CAA All-Rookie team selection in 2017-18. Munford was chosen as a Preseason All-CAA selection this season with her spot on the third team.

• Additionally, the Phoenix added five newcomers to the 2018-19 roster, which will again be one of the youngest in the nation with only two upperclassmen and no seniors.

Scouting James Madison (14-4, 6-1 CAA)

James Madison is coming off a 65-48 victory versus William & Mary on Friday at home, improving to 14-4 overall on the year and 6-1 in CAA play. The win improved the Dukes to 8-0 on its home court so far in 2018-19. JMU is fourth in the league in scoring at 67.7 points per game and leads the CAA in rebounds per game (43.9) and field-goal defense (.328). On the season, JMU is fifth in the nation in scoring defense at 52.4 points per game and seventh in blocked shots per game at 6.2.

Junior guard Kamiah Smalls leads the Dukes with 17.8 points per game, which is fourth in the league. She is also second in the CAA in field goal percentage (.502) and third overall in three-point percentage (.421). Kayla Cooper-Williams leads the CAA in rebounds (10.2) and blocked shots (41). Senior Logan Reynolds is fourth in the CAA in assists per game at 3.9 per game.

Schar Center

After playing its home games in Alumni Gym since the start of the program in 1972, Elon moves into its new facility, Schar Center, this season. The 5,100-seat facility will provide an elite venue for Phoenix basketball and volleyball games in addition to convocations, speakers and other major campus events. The facility is named for Dwight and Martha Schar, of Palm Beach, Fla.

20-Game Winners

With 25 victories last season, Elon posted back-to-back 20-win campaigns for the first time as a Division I program. Overall, Elon has posted three 20-win seasons during the Division I era.

Up Next

Elon returns home to host Drexel on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Schar Center. That game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip-off.