Final Days to sign up for HPT HiToms Pitcher/Catcher and Hitting Camps

The High Point-Thomasville HiToms will host their annual offseason pitcher/catcher camp and hitting camp, beginning January 29 and running through March.

Both camps span eight sessions – all hosted from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The pitcher/catcher camp opens Tuesday, January 29th, and continues into February, with dates as follows:

Jan. 31st, Feb. 5th, 7th, 12th, 14th, 19th, and 21st

The hitting camp picks up the following week – it opens Tuesday, February 26th, and continues into March, with dates as follows:

Feb. 28th, Mar. 5th, 7th, 12th, 14th, 19th, and 21st

Cost for each eight-sessions camp is $125. Payment can be made via cash or check on the first day of camp or at the HiTom office at 7003 Ball Park Road in Thomasville. Camp is open to ages 7-13.

For more info on our camps, visit our HiToms Baseball Camps page or email John Thomas – john@hitoms.com.

