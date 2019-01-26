Game Report on Mount Tabor-Western Guilford Boys Basketball:WG Hornets led by McNeil with 18 pts., Hicks with 12 and Benjamin with 10

Mount Tabor 79, Western Guilford 56

WG 56

Hayden 2

Cassell 7

McNeil 18

Pressley 2

McCullough 1

Silva 2

Hicks 12

Benjamin 10

Tabor 79

Woodberry 5

Hunter 1

Moore 18

Q. Aldridge 18

A. Aldridge 1

Andrew Muse 3

Aaron Muse 13

Banks 4

Craver 4

Smits 2

Bullards 6

Campbell 4

