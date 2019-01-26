Game Report on Mount Tabor-Western Guilford Boys Basketball:WG Hornets led by McNeil with 18 pts., Hicks with 12 and Benjamin with 10
Mount Tabor 79, Western Guilford 56
WG 56
Hayden 2
Cassell 7
McNeil 18
Pressley 2
McCullough 1
Silva 2
Hicks 12
Benjamin 10
Tabor 79
Woodberry 5
Hunter 1
Moore 18
Q. Aldridge 18
A. Aldridge 1
Andrew Muse 3
Aaron Muse 13
Banks 4
Craver 4
Smits 2
Bullards 6
Campbell 4
