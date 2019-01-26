Game Report on Northern Guilford-McMichael Boys Basketball:NG ‘Hawks carried by Lomax with 21 pts., Pleasant with 12 and Hodge with 11, but MAC to the rack and Phoenix take it by two
McMichael 66, Northern Guilford 64
Northern v McMichael
Northern 12 20 14 14: 64 McMichael 24 19 13 10: 66
Northern
C Lomax 21
R Pleasant 12
N Hodge 11
A Whitley 7
B Vail 6
M O’Connor 3
S Emerick 2
E Yonatis 2
McMichael
C Lemons 14
G Caple 12
B Miller 10
D Lash 9
J Shelton 8
J Kirkpatrick 6
S McLaughlin 4
W Arno 3
