Top Boys and Girls Scorers from Friday Night’s High School Basketball Games

Girl’s Top Scorers/Boy’s Top Scorers from Friday night’s high school basketball games…..There were some big/large totals from the girl’s games on Friday night and if we leave anybody out, let us know and we will try to find their numbers, get them verified as best possible and get them in….We are using results from the games sent to us from the website and from what we can gather from other reliable sources…(News and Record HSXtra, Burlington Times-News etc.)

Girls Top Scorers from Friday night’s games:(Using 12 or more points for the girl’s level.)

52:Janiya Downs(South Rowan HS)…Downs is averaging 29.7 ppg

40:Stephanie Chandler(Northern Guilford HS) Chandler simply exploded against McMichael last night…

29:Ashley Davis(North Davidson HS)

25:Emily Hege(North Davidson HS)

22:Elizabeth Knox(Bishop McGuinness HS)

17:Kristen Roberts(Southeast Guilford HS)

16:Mariah Frazier(Ragsdale HS)

16:Kennedi Simmons(Southeast Guilford HS)

14:Kiera Williams(High Point Central HS)

14:Faith Price(Ragsdale HS)

13:Kamri Sawyers(Grimsley HS)

12:Reagan Maynard(Page HS)

Boys Top Scorers from Friday night’s games:(Using 15 or more points for the boy’s level.)

36:Themus Fulks(North Davidson HS)

25:Nic Cheeley(Eastern Guilford HS)

24:Nick Brown(Westchester Country Day)

24:Jamarien Dalton(North Davidson HS)

21:Jayden Turner(Southwest Guilford HS)

21:Silas Mason(Smith HS)

21:Carson Lomax(Northern Guilford HS)

18:Banks Handy(Greensboro Day School)

18:D.J. McNeil(Western Guilford HS)

17:Keyshaun Langley(Southwest Guilford HS)

17:Savon Brintley(East Forsyth HS)

16:Cam Caroway(Bishop McGuinness HS)