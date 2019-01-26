UNBELIEVABLE!!! “That Old Pack Magic Lives Again”:N.C. State tops Clemson, 69-67, on a last-second shot

One of the BEST finishes this week in all of the basketball that we have been seeing here, and it was the N.C. State UNBELIEVABLE win today in Raleigh, where the Wolfpack was down late vs. the Clemson Tigers and rallied to get the two-point win, on a buzzer-beating three-point shot, by Braxton Beverly…

N.C. State wins it and for Pack fans, this was a “Statement Game”…

Clemson had a six point lead late in this contest, but with N.C. State fouling the Tigers and putting the Clemson shooters on the line, Clemson missed enough of those key free throws to leave the door open for the Pack to win this game, and that is exactly what the N.C. State Wolfpack did…

State was able to chop away at the Tiger lead in the closing seconds and after the Pack had cut the Clemson lead to just just one with 9.4 seconds remaining in the contest, N.C. State fouled one of Clemson’s top free throw shooters, Reed and sent him the foul line for two shots and missed the first one and what do you know, he missed the second shot too….

Wolfpack rebound with the final seconds of the game racing off that clock and N.C. State gets past the half-court stripe and gets slight penetration before kicking/passing the ball back out behind the arc to Braxton Beverly and he nails the three-point shot for the game-winner, just as time expires and “That Old Pack Magic Lives Again”……

An improbable and UNBELIEVABLE victory for the N.C. State Wolfpack, coming on their home floor there in Raleigh and from what Dave Odom and Justin Kutcher were telling us on the TV broadcast of the game, there on WFMY TV 2, this was the first made three of the game for Braxton Beverly and he had come up with two key made free throws just seconds earlier….

Clemson had fouled N.C. State early in that N.C. State possession to the eliminate the chance for an N.C. State three-pointer, but Beverly hit the two free throws and that is what cut the Clemson lead to just one mere point, and then State ends up getting the ball back after Clemson missed their free throws on the other end of the court, and that lead to Braxton Beverly’s heroic three-point shot to give State the win and send the Wolfpack crowd gathered there at the PNC Arena into a frenzy…

Beverly Three-Pointer at Buzzer Leads to Comeback Win

RALEIGH, N.C. – His lone three-pointer of the game was the only one needed, as Braxton Beverly hit the game-winning shot as time expired and led the No. 21 Wolfpack back past Clemson 69-67 Saturday at PNC Arena.

The Pack (16-4, 4-3 ACC) was within a possession at 67-64 and called a timeout with 9.7 left. Clemson (11-8, 1-5) fouled right away, not allowing a tying attempt. Beverly hit both free throws, as the Pack got within one with 7.5 left.

The Pack then put Clemson’s Marcquise Reed on the line, and he missed both of his attempts. C.J. Bryce corralled the rebound and found Braxton for the winning shot as the horn sounded.

Before the final basket, the Pack had not held the lead since 8:58 to go in the second half. In the final stretch, the Tigers largest lead was at six points with 24 seconds left, but NC State scored the final eight points of the game and the Tigers missed their final four free throws.

Guard Markell Johnson returned from a three-game absence and led the Pack with 16 points. Bryce finished with 15 points, and is averaging 17.5 points over the last four games. Beverly had 12 on the day.

The game was sloppy at the start, as the two teams combined to shoot just 4-of-15 at the first media timeout, and combined for just eight total points in the first 4:21.

The Tigers then hit six of their next seven shots and took a slight 16-15 lead at the midway point of the first half. But the Pack took its first lead since 2-0 at 17-16 at the 9:34 mark, and held the Tigers without a field goal for 8:14, pushing the lead to 25-19.

NC State found itself up 30-24 at the break. The Pack forced the Tigers into nine first half turnovers, and Clemson had only one field goal over the final 11:08 of the half.

The Pack kept the lead through the first half of the second half, until Clemson used a 12-0 run and took a 53-49 lead with 5:44 left.

During the stretch, the Pack was held without a point for 5:59, missing six straight shots, and a pair of Beverly free throws made the score 53-51 with 4:45 left.

The Pack got to within one at 58-57 with 3:27 left after back-to-back Johnson three-pointers.

An old-fashioned three-point play by Reed put the Tigers back up four, but Torin Dorn got the score back to within one with 2:25 left.

Back-to-back Clemson field goals saw the Tigers go up 65-60 with 51.1 seconds to play, and up by six with both 35 and 24 seconds remaining.

Up Next: The Pack will host #3 Virginia on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.