Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS) leads N.C. State Wolfpack women, as Pack goes to (20-0) with 68-60 victory over Georgia Tech

**********Cunane(Northern Guilford HS) getting it done for N.C. State women’s basketball team…..**********

from www.gopack.com:

ATLANTA – The eighth-ranked NC State women’s basketball team (20-0, 7-0 ACC) continued its historic unbeaten start to the 2018-19 season at Georgia Tech on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Yellow Jackets 68-60 at McCamish Pavilion. The victory marked NC State’s best start to an Atlantic Coast Conference schedule since 1988-89.

(Freshman Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford High School) tied for a game-high with 17 points (7-9 FTs).

At 7-0 in league play, the Wolfpack is the only ACC team without a conference loss and sits alone atop the standings.

Georgia Tech led 40-38 with 4:42 remaining in the third quarter before the Wolfpack hit three straight three-pointers in 91 seconds to take a 47-40 advantage. NC State carried a five-point lead (50-45) into the final 10 minutes of the contest.

The Yellow Jackets went on a 7-2 run to open the fourth quarter, tying the game at 52 apiece with 7:35 to go. A clutch corner three-pointer by sophomore Kayla Jones put the Pack in front once and for all with 7:20 remaining.

Freshman Elissa Cunane tied for a game-high with 17 points (7-9 FTs). She was joined in double figures by Kiara Leslie (16) and Kai Crutchfield (12). DD Rogers led all players with eight rebounds.