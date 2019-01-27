Elon WBB Phoenix Falls at James Madison

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Freshman Brie Perpignan scored a team-best 13 points as the Elon University women’s basketball team closed out its road trip at Colonial Athletic Association leader James Madison on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 27. The Dukes defeated the Phoenix by a score of 80-32.

Perpignan was 5-of-10 from the floor for the Phoenix (7-11, 2-5 CAA) and 3-of-3 from the free throw line as the only double-digit scorer for Elon. James Madison improved to 15-4 overall and a CAA-best 7-1 during league play. The Dukes, who came into the game as one of the top defensive teams in the country, held the Phoenix to its lowest scoring total since scoring 31 versus Drexel in 2016.

Kamiah Smalls had a game-high 26 points for JMU, one of four players in double figures for the Dukes. Jackie Benitez added 16 and Lexie Barrier with 13. Kayla Cooper-Williams had a double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds.

The Phoenix had a tough start in the opening 10 minutes. The Dukes open the game on a 10-0 run forcing Elon to call a timeout. JMU pushed its lead to 14-0 before the Phoenix earned its first point on a Jaylin Powell free throw with 6:31 in the first. Powell added the first field goal for Elon on a layup just over two minutes later, but the Dukes had total control in the opening period and led 28-4 after one.

James Madison continued its dominance in the second quarter, holding the Phoenix to only four points. The Dukes added 20 in the quarter and took an overwhelming advantage into the locker room.

Elon was able to pick up its intensity in the third quarter. Perpignan scored seven of the Phoenix’s 13 points in the quarter while Anna Popovic added five in the period as Elon look to put something together going into the final 10 minutes.

However, with the outcome seemingly decided, Both teams emptied the bench in the final quarter as the Dukes cruised to the easy victory.

The Phoenix is back at home to host Drexel on Friday night, Feb. 1, at Schar Center. Tip-off for that contest is scheduled for 7 p.m.