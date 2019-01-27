Elon Womens’s Track & Field Phoenix Wraps Up Day Two at Liberty Kickoff

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Elon University women’s track and field team concluded its stay at the Liberty Kickoff on Saturday, Jan. 26, inside the Liberty Indoor Track Complex.

RESULTS

Melissa Anastasakis picked up her second win in as many meets in the 3,000-meters as the Hillsdale, Onatario, native ran a time of 9:56.83. Coralea Geraniotis was second overall in the race as the senior had a time of 10:00.17.

Senior Lauren Brzozowski set a new personal-record in the 400-meters clocking a time of 57.16 in the race. She would finish third overall in the event. In the 200-meters, Brzozowski was 11th overall with a time of 25:54.

In the 500-meters, Katie Arbogast was fourth overall with her time of 1:14.76. That time also qualified her for the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Indoor Championships. Natacha Savioz was fifth in the race with her time of 1:16.26, a new personal-record for her.

Kristine Strazdite was Elon’s top athlete in the shot put as the Valmiera, Latvia, native had a throw of 13.27m. Moira O’Malley was seventh in the high jump for the Phoenix with a cleared height of 1.55m.

In the 60-meter dash, freshman Jordan Haywood broke into the program’s top-five performance list with her time of 7.87. The Greenville, S.C., native sits alone at third in school history. The Phoenix’s 4×400-meter relay team was fifth with a time of 3:55.57.

On Deck

Elon heads back to the JDL Fast Track Complex for the Camel City Invitational next weekend, Feb. 1-2, in Winston-Salem, N.C.