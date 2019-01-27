High Point MBB Holds off UNC Asheville, 65-61

• The Panthers improved to 4-2 in Big South play with a 65-61 win over UNC Asheville

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point University men’s basketball pulled away from UNC Asheville down the stretch to win, 65-61, Saturday night (Jan. 26) at the Millis Center.

With the game tied at 59 with 1:43 to go, junior Jahaad Proctor scored the final six points for the Panthers (11-9, 4-2 Big South) to propel HPU to the win. Proctor first made a jumper with 1:16 remaining and then senior Ricky Madison grabbed the rebound off of a miss by the Bulldogs (2-19, 0-7).

Proctor then let the shot clock run down, drove to the lane and finished strong to give HPU a four-point lead with 29 seconds to go. After a jumper by DeVon Baker, Proctor made both ends of a 1-and-1 to seal the victory.

For the game, High Point shot 45.3 percent (24-53) and held the Bulldogs to 40.7 percent shooting (22-54). HPU led in rebounds, 40-27, and had seven blocks to UNC Asheville’s four. Down the stretch, High Point made each of its last six free throws, four by Proctor and a pair by junior Jamal Wright.

“We were fortunate to get the win,” HPU head coach Tubby Smith said. “I was impressed with UNC Asheville, they are a scrappy bunch and play hard. Down the stretch, we got the right people to the line, with Jamal (Wright) and Jahaad (Proctor) stepping up and making some clutch free throws. Then we made some stops, which were huge and how got back in the game and how we pulled it out.”

Proctor led the Purple & White with 25 points, while adding five assists and three steals. Madison grabbed 10 rebounds, while junior Brandonn Kamga added nine points and seven rebounds. Off the bench, redshirt freshman Caden Sanchez scored nine points with six rebounds and a pair of blocks.

The game was tied at 18 with six minutes to go in the first half, the Panthers went on a 10-3 run and finished the half with a 36-28 lead.

Baker led UNC Asheville with 25 points.

Up next, the Panthers continue Big South play on Wednesday (Jan. 30) at Gardner-Webb. Tip-off from Boiling Springs, N.C., is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.