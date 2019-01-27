Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference Championship Swim Meet Results
Girls Results
Team Scores: 1) Southeast Guilford (SE), 308; 2) WM Williams (WILL), 184; 3) Asheboro (ASHE), 175; 4) Eastern Guilford (EG), 126; 5) Southern Alamance (SA), 117.
Top Finishers:
50 Free: 1) Sofia Patton (SE), 27.26, 2) Anna Gagnon (WILL), 27.62; 100 Free: 1) Maria Oroz (WILL), 1:01.94, 2) Sofia Patton (SE), 1:02.60; 200 Free: 1) Maria Oroz (WILL), 2:16.77, 2) Gracie Southwell (SE), 2:30.26; 500 Free: 1) Kourtney Cook (SE), 5:29.69, 2) Virginia Hufschmitt (SE), 8:08.79; 100 Fly: 1) Anna Gagnon (WILL), 1:08.12, 2) Finley Cameron (SA), 1:21.34; 100 Back: 1) Kloe Reid (SE), 1:16.76, 2) McNeil Johnston (SA), 1:18.91; 100 Breast: 1) Gracie Southwell (SE), 1:23.63, 2) Angie Pincus (ASHE), 1:30.13; 200 IM: 1) Kourtney Cook (SE), 2:20.99, 2) Hannah Higgins (WILL), 3:01.79; 1m Diving: 1) Katelyn Cook (SE), 418.75 points; 200 Free Relay: 1) Southeast Guilford (Gracie Southwell, Kloe Reid, Gabby Newman, Sofia Patton), 2:00.18, 2) Asheboro (Kaylee Greene, Riley Smith, Tatum Herrin, Angie Pincus), 2:04.77; 400 Free Relay: 1) Southeast Guilford (Kloe Reid, Gabby Newman, Gracie Southwell, Kourtney Cook), 4:25.91, 2) WM Williams (Anna Gagnon, Olivia Higgins, Hannah Higgins, Maria Oroz), 4:30.94; 200 Medley Relay: 1) Southeast Guilford (Kloe Reid, Kourtney Cook, Gabby Newman, Sofia Patton), 2:10.86, 2) WM Williams (Olivia Higgins, Anna Gagnon, Hannah Higgins, Maria Oroz), 2:18.10.
Boys Results
Team Scores: 1) Southeast Guilford (SE), 209; 2) Asheboro (ASHE), 184; 3) Eastern Guilford (EG), 175; 4) Southern Alamance (SA), 140; 5) WM Williams (WILL), 52.
Top Finishers:
50 Free: 1) Kyle Ickes (SA), 23.67, 2) Spencer Nixon (SE), 25.14; 100 Free: 1) Kyle Ickes (SA), 53.41, 2) Spencer Nixon (SE), 57.27; 200 Free: 1) Zach Aldt (SE), 2:19.04, 2) Shane Phillips (EG), 2:26.68; 500 Free: 1) Shane Phillips (EG), 6:55.29, 2) Malik Torrence (SE), 7:16.95; 100 Fly: 1) Samuel Mulvey (EG), 1:18.22, 2) Noah Martin (SE), 1:18.47; 100 Back: 1) Patrick Nadolski (WILL), 1:03.71, 2) Caleb Green (ASHE), 1:16.45; 100 Breast: 1) Patrick Esposito (WILL), 1:03.91, 2) Zach Aldt (SE), 1:23.39; 200 IM: 1) Patrick Esposito (WILL), 2:10.15, 2) Noah Martin (SE), 2:45.40; 200 Free Relay: 1) Southeast Guilford (Jonah Brown, Hunter Williams, Noah Martin, Spencer Nixon), 1:47.19, 2) Asheboro (Freddy Kelly, Caleb Green, Malcolm Monroe, Jonah Hydzik), 1:55.01; 400 Free Relay: 1) Eastern Guilford (Patrick Maloney, Samuel Mulvey, Shane Phillips, Christian Profitt), 4:18.96, 2) Southern Alamance (Zach Clemmons, George Spivey, Ryan Fleming, Kyle Ickes), 4:20.36; 200 Medley Relay: 1) Southeast Guilford (Spencer Nixon, Zach Aldt, Noah Martin, Jonah Brown), 2:07.20, 2) Southern Alamance (Tyler Hines, Ryan Fleming, Kyle Ickes, Jakob Rowland), 2:07.78.
