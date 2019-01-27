Ragsdale High School Athletics for the Week of 1/28-2/2/19:Basketball Tuesday at Page HS and Friday at Grimsley HS
Monday, January 28
4:30 PM Coed Varsity Track Indoor Track @ Winston-Salem (JDL Fast Track)
Guilford County Indoor Championships (Other) Away
Tuesday, January 29
TBA Coed Varsity Wrestling Dual Team/ 1st Round/Location TBA (Other) Away
5:00PM Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Page High School Home
6:00PM Girls Varsity Basketball Page High School Away
6:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Page High School Home
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Basketball Page High School Away
Wednesday, January 30
No events scheduled
Thursday, January 31
TBA Coed Varsity Wrestling Dual Team/ 2nd Round/Location TBA (Other) Away
Friday, February 01
TBA Coed Varsity Swimming location TBA/ State Playoffs/ Individual (Other) Away
5:00PM Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Grimsley High School Home
6:00PM Girls Varsity Basketball Grimsley High School Away
6:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Grimsley High School Home
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Basketball Grimsley High School Away
Saturday, February 02
TBA Coed Varsity Wrestling Dual Team/ State Championship/Location TBA (Other) Away
TBA Coed Varsity Swimming location TBA/ State Playoffs/ State
Championships/Individual (Other) Away
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.