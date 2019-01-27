Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 1/28-2/2/19:Basketball Tuesday at HP Central/Home Wednesday vs. Asheboro/Friday at Southern Alamance HS/Wrestling Dual Team Playoffs Home on Tuesday
**********Congratulations to our Wrestlers who captured the Mid-Piedmont Conference championship with a victory over Asheboro 51-21 on Friday.**********
01/28/19 Monday Track V Men & Women’s A TBA Guilford County AD GCS Championships @ JDL Fast Track
01/29/19 Tuesday Basketball JV Men’s H 5:00 PM High Point Central
01/29/19 Tuesday Basketball V Men’s A 6:00 PM High Point Central Endowment Game
01/29/19 Tuesday Wrestling V Men’s H 6:00 PM TBA Dual Team Wrestling Playoffs
01/29/19 Tuesday Basketball JV Women’s H 6:30 PM High Point Central SE Gymnasium
01/29/19 Tuesday Basketball V Women’s A 7:30 PM High Point Central Endowment Game
01/30/19 Wednesday Basketball JV Women’s H 5:00 PM Asheboro SE Gymnasium
01/30/19 Wednesday Basketball V Women’s A 6:00 PM Asheboro
01/30/19 Wednesday Basketball JV Men’s H 6:30 PM Asheboro Southeast High New Gym
01/30/19 Wednesday Basketball V Men’s A 7:30 PM Asheboro
01/31/19 Thursday Track V Men & Women’s H 4:30 PM Guilford County AD GCS Polar Bear # 4
01/31/19 Thursday Wrestling V Men’s A 6:00 PM TBA Dual Team Wrestling Playoffs
02/01/19 Friday Swimming V Men & Women’s A TBA TBA Swimming Regional @GAC Greensboro Aquatic Center
02/01/19 Friday Basketball JV Men’s A 4:00 PM Southern Alamance
02/01/19 Friday Basketball JV Women’s A 5:15 PM Southern Alamance Southern Alamance High School
02/01/19 Friday Basketball V Women’s A 6:30 PM Southern Alamance
02/01/19 Friday Basketball V Men’s A 8:00 PM Southern Alamance
02/02/19 Saturday Wrestling V Men’s A TBA TBA Dual Team State Championships
02/02/19 Saturday Swimming V Men & Women’s A TBA TBA Swimming Regional @GAC
02/02/19 Saturday Track V Men & Women’s H 11:00 AM OPEN DATE Indoor Track Reporting Deadline
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.