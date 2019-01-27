Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 1/28-2/2/19:Basketball Tuesday at HP Central/Home Wednesday vs. Asheboro/Friday at Southern Alamance HS/Wrestling Dual Team Playoffs Home on Tuesday

Posted by Press Release on January 27, 2019 at 11:51 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

**********Congratulations to our Wrestlers who captured the Mid-Piedmont Conference championship with a victory over Asheboro 51-21 on Friday.**********

01/28/19 Monday Track V Men & Women’s A TBA Guilford County AD GCS Championships @ JDL Fast Track

01/29/19 Tuesday Basketball JV Men’s H 5:00 PM High Point Central
01/29/19 Tuesday Basketball V Men’s A 6:00 PM High Point Central Endowment Game
01/29/19 Tuesday Wrestling V Men’s H 6:00 PM TBA Dual Team Wrestling Playoffs
01/29/19 Tuesday Basketball JV Women’s H 6:30 PM High Point Central SE Gymnasium
01/29/19 Tuesday Basketball V Women’s A 7:30 PM High Point Central Endowment Game

01/30/19 Wednesday Basketball JV Women’s H 5:00 PM Asheboro SE Gymnasium
01/30/19 Wednesday Basketball V Women’s A 6:00 PM Asheboro
01/30/19 Wednesday Basketball JV Men’s H 6:30 PM Asheboro Southeast High New Gym
01/30/19 Wednesday Basketball V Men’s A 7:30 PM Asheboro

01/31/19 Thursday Track V Men & Women’s H 4:30 PM Guilford County AD GCS Polar Bear # 4
01/31/19 Thursday Wrestling V Men’s A 6:00 PM TBA Dual Team Wrestling Playoffs

02/01/19 Friday Swimming V Men & Women’s A TBA TBA Swimming Regional @GAC Greensboro Aquatic Center
02/01/19 Friday Basketball JV Men’s A 4:00 PM Southern Alamance
02/01/19 Friday Basketball JV Women’s A 5:15 PM Southern Alamance Southern Alamance High School
02/01/19 Friday Basketball V Women’s A 6:30 PM Southern Alamance
02/01/19 Friday Basketball V Men’s A 8:00 PM Southern Alamance

02/02/19 Saturday Wrestling V Men’s A TBA TBA Dual Team State Championships
02/02/19 Saturday Swimming V Men & Women’s A TBA TBA Swimming Regional @GAC
02/02/19 Saturday Track V Men & Women’s H 11:00 AM OPEN DATE Indoor Track Reporting Deadline

