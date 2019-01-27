UNC Tar Heel women lead by Paris Kea(Page HS) with 30 points/10 assists knock off #1 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 78-73

Kea, from UNC and Page High School, leads Tar Heel basketball women to upset win over the #1 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish…Kea with 30 points and 10 assists for the Heels…

from www.goheels.com:

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Paris Kea(Page High School) and North Carolina gave coach Sylvia Hatchell the ”wow moment” she asked for: an upset of top-ranked Notre Dame.

Kea had season highs of 30 points and 10 assists to help the Tar Heels stun the Fighting Irish 78-73 on Sunday, earning the program’s first win against a No. 1-ranked team in nearly 13 years.

Stephanie Watts added 19 points for the Tar Heels (12-9, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who played with confidence nearly all afternoon and stayed on the attack behind Kea’s hot hand.

UNC led by 10 early in the fourth quarter before Notre Dame ran off 12 straight points to take the lead. But instead of crumpling, the Tar Heels found a counterpunch to hold on.

Kea hit two free throws in the final 20 seconds to help keep control for the Tar Heels, who mobbed each other on the court as the horn sounded.

”We didn’t come into this game nervous,” Watts said. ”We’re a good team. We’re a better team than what our record shows. We knew this was going to be a tough competitive game, and we were going to play it out to the end.”

It was the Tar Heels’ first win against the Fighting Irish since Notre Dame joined the ACC in the 2013-14 season, along with the program’s first win against the nation’s top-ranked team since beating Duke in a 1-vs-2 matchup in February 2006.