2019 Jason’s Deli Big Game Contest

Contest starts immediately.

RULES

1. One entry per person.

2. In the event of multiple entries, the last one submitted will be used. All previous entries are void.

3. All entries must include an email address and contact telephone number.

4. Deadline for Entries is 6:30 PM EST on Sunday, February 2, 2019

5. The Winner will receive a $100 Gift Certificate from Jason’s Deli, Greensboro.

6. In case of tie (correct winner AND total points, without going over), the earliest entry wins.

7. There is no fee to entry.

8. All entries are the property of GreensboroSports.com.

9. GreensboroSports.com is not responsible for late submissions, errors or other issues that may result in a contestant’s entry being not submitted.

10. GreensboroSports.com will not share names/email addresses/phone numbers of contestants with any outside entity, organization or business.

11. Winners may be required to have picture taken for publicity purposes.