Baseball America Selects Elon’s Kirby and Brnovich Preseason All-Americans

ELON, N.C. – Elon University baseball pitchers George Kirby and Kyle Brnovich have picked up more preseason honors as Baseball America announced its 2019 Preseason All-America teams Monday morning, Jan. 28. Kirby was named to the Second Team while Brnovich is on the Third Team.

Baseball America annually polls major league organizations’ scouting departments to vote on the team and asks that they make their selections based on performance, talent and professional potential. Historically, the Baseball America Preseason All-America team has been a predictor both of the first round of the draft and of team success.

The complete list of Preseason All-Americans can be seen here.

This marks the second Preseason All-American nod for Kirby, who earned Second Team honors by Perfect Game. For Brnovich, it is the fourth Preseason All-American list he’s appeared on after being selected a First Teamer by Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game, and D1Baseball.

Elon is just over two weeks from beginning its 2019 campaign as the Phoenix hosts Lafayette for a three-game series on Feb. 15-17. The team’s complete schedule can be viewed here. Season tickets can be purchased online or by contacting the Elon Ticket Office at 336-278-6750.