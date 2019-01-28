Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 1/28-2/2/19:Basketball at Southwestern Randolph on Tuesday and Home Friday vs. Asheboro High School
01/28/19 Monday Wrestling V Boys N/A 3:00 PM Wrestling- Dual Team Bracketing and Individual Reporting Deadline
01/28/19 Monday Indoor Track V Boys-Girls A 4:45 PM GCS Indoor Track and Field Championships JDL Fast Track
01/28/19 Monday N/A 7:00 PM Parent / Athlete /Coach Meeting EG Auditorium
01/29/19 Tuesday Basketball JV Girls H 5:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High EGHS Gymnasium
01/29/19 Tuesday Basketball V Girls A 6:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High
01/29/19 Tuesday Basketball JV Boys H 6:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High EGHS Gymnasium
01/29/19 Tuesday Basketball V Boys A 7:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High
02/01/19 Friday Basketball JV Girls A 5:00 PM Asheboro High School
02/01/19 Friday Basketball V Girls H 6:00 PM Asheboro High School EGHS Gymnasium
02/01/19 Friday Basketball JV Boys A 6:30 PM Asheboro High School
02/01/19 Friday Basketball V Boys H 7:30 PM Asheboro High School EGHS Gymnasium
02/02/19 Saturday Swimming V Boys-Girls A 9:00 AM State Playoffs Regionals Greensboro Aquatic Center
02/02/19 Saturday Indoor Track V Boys-Girls N/A 9:00 PM Indoor Track Reporting Deadline
