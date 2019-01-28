New News and Record High School Top Ten Basketball Polls for this week:Southwest Guilford Cowboys and Northwest Guilford Vikings, atop the Polls for this Week

The Top Tens were compiled by News and Record HSXtra staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches…..

@Joe SireraNR

**********BOYS TOP TEN POLL**********

1. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 18-0

Last week: 1

Next: Tuesday, at Dudley

2. GREENSBORO DAY

Record: 23-5

Last week: 3

Next: Tuesday, at No. 9 High Point Christian

3. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 13-4

Last week: 2

Next: Tuesday, at Grimsley

4. SOUTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 12-3

Last week: 4

Next: Tuesday, at Burlington Williams

5. RAGSDALE

Record: 12-5

Last week: 8

Next: Tuesday, at Page

6. PIEDMONT CLASSICAL

Record: 18-3

Last week: 5

Next: Tuesday, at Triad Math & Science

7. SMITH

Record: 11-8

Last week: 6

Next: Tuesday, Western Guilford

8. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 12-7

Last week: 7

Next: Tuesday, at Southwestern Randolph

9. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record: 17-7

Last week: NR

Next: Tuesday, No. 2 Greensboro Day

10. BISHOP McGUINNESS

Record: 14-4

Last week: 10

Next: Tuesday, Winston-Salem Prep

**********GIRLS TOP TEN POLL**********

1. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 13-4

Last week: 2

Next: Tuesday, at Grimsley

2. RAGSDALE

Record: 16-2

Last week: 1

Next: Tuesday, at Page

3. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 16-1

Last week: 3

Next: Tuesday, at No. 4 High Point Central

4. HIGH POINT CENTRAL

Record: 15-4

Last week: 4

Next: Tuesday, No. 3 Southeast Guilford

5. GREENSBORO DAY

Record: 17-6

Last week: 5

Next: Tuesday, at High Point Christian

6. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 15-4

Last week: 6

Next: Tuesday, at Southwestern Randolph

7. DUDLEY

Record: 13-4

Last week: 8

Next: Tuesday, Southwest Guilford

8. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 13-5

Last week: 10

Next: Tuesday, at Northeast Guilford

9. ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

Record: 13-4

Last week: 7

Next: Tuesday, McMichael

10. BISHOP McGUINNESS

Record: 12-6

Last week: 9

Next: Tuesday, Winston-Salem Prep

