New News and Record High School Top Ten Basketball Polls for this week:Southwest Guilford Cowboys and Northwest Guilford Vikings, atop the Polls for this Week
The Top Tens were compiled by News and Record HSXtra staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches…..
@Joe SireraNR
**********BOYS TOP TEN POLL**********
1. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 18-0
Last week: 1
Next: Tuesday, at Dudley
2. GREENSBORO DAY
Record: 23-5
Last week: 3
Next: Tuesday, at No. 9 High Point Christian
3. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 13-4
Last week: 2
Next: Tuesday, at Grimsley
4. SOUTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 12-3
Last week: 4
Next: Tuesday, at Burlington Williams
5. RAGSDALE
Record: 12-5
Last week: 8
Next: Tuesday, at Page
6. PIEDMONT CLASSICAL
Record: 18-3
Last week: 5
Next: Tuesday, at Triad Math & Science
7. SMITH
Record: 11-8
Last week: 6
Next: Tuesday, Western Guilford
8. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 12-7
Last week: 7
Next: Tuesday, at Southwestern Randolph
9. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 17-7
Last week: NR
Next: Tuesday, No. 2 Greensboro Day
10. BISHOP McGUINNESS
Record: 14-4
Last week: 10
Next: Tuesday, Winston-Salem Prep
**********GIRLS TOP TEN POLL**********
1. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 13-4
Last week: 2
Next: Tuesday, at Grimsley
2. RAGSDALE
Record: 16-2
Last week: 1
Next: Tuesday, at Page
3. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 16-1
Last week: 3
Next: Tuesday, at No. 4 High Point Central
4. HIGH POINT CENTRAL
Record: 15-4
Last week: 4
Next: Tuesday, No. 3 Southeast Guilford
5. GREENSBORO DAY
Record: 17-6
Last week: 5
Next: Tuesday, at High Point Christian
6. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 15-4
Last week: 6
Next: Tuesday, at Southwestern Randolph
7. DUDLEY
Record: 13-4
Last week: 8
Next: Tuesday, Southwest Guilford
8. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 13-5
Last week: 10
Next: Tuesday, at Northeast Guilford
9. ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
Record: 13-4
Last week: 7
Next: Tuesday, McMichael
10. BISHOP McGUINNESS
Record: 12-6
Last week: 9
Next: Tuesday, Winston-Salem Prep
Link to the Girl’s Poll CLICK HERE…
Link to the Boy’s Poll CLICK HERE….
