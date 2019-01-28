Official Game Report on Friday Night’s Grimsley-Page Boys Basketball Game

We got the official-official game report today on last Friday night’s Page-Grimsley game over at Grimsley HS and here it is for reading consumption….

Grimsley 46 Page 34

 
                      Q1         Q2       Q3       Q4      
Grimsley (Home)        9         10       15       12             
Page (Visitor)         9          8        9        8

Grimsley (8-10)
Devin Resper 12, Daniel Cooper 10, Flowers 8, Jenkins 5 Martinek-Jenne 3, Watlington 3, Kreager 3, Shaw 2

Page (9-9)
Ballard 8, Ellis 6, Maxwell 6, Duggins 5, Sellars 5, Clem 4

Courtesy of Grimsley boys coach Thomas Griffis

