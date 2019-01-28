Official Game Report on Friday Night’s Grimsley-Page Boys Basketball Game
We got the official-official game report today on last Friday night’s Page-Grimsley game over at Grimsley HS and here it is for reading consumption….
Grimsley 46 Page 34
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Grimsley (Home) 9 10 15 12 Page (Visitor) 9 8 9 8
Grimsley (8-10)
Devin Resper 12, Daniel Cooper 10, Flowers 8, Jenkins 5 Martinek-Jenne 3, Watlington 3, Kreager 3, Shaw 2
Page (9-9)
Ballard 8, Ellis 6, Maxwell 6, Duggins 5, Sellars 5, Clem 4
Courtesy of Grimsley boys coach Thomas Griffis
