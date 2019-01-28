Official Game Report on Friday Night’s Grimsley-Page Boys Basketball Game

We got the official-official game report today on last Friday night’s Page-Grimsley game over at Grimsley HS and here it is for reading consumption….

Grimsley 46 Page 34

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Grimsley (Home) 9 10 15 12 Page (Visitor) 9 8 9 8

Grimsley (8-10)

Devin Resper 12, Daniel Cooper 10, Flowers 8, Jenkins 5 Martinek-Jenne 3, Watlington 3, Kreager 3, Shaw 2

Page (9-9)

Ballard 8, Ellis 6, Maxwell 6, Duggins 5, Sellars 5, Clem 4

Courtesy of Grimsley boys coach Thomas Griffis