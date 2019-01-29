Basketball Games that have been Cancelled/Postponed for Tonight(1/29/19):EG-SWR/SA-A”boro on the list
from Southern Alamance Director of Athletics Jon Russell:
Basketball is canceled tonight (1/29). Asheboro just canceled ALL after school activities. Make up TBD.
from Eastern Guilford Director of Athletics Randall Hackett:
The basketball games vs. SW Randolph are postponed today due to Randolph County schools closing campuses today at 8:00 pm due forecasted inclement weather.
The home JV basketball games vs. SW Randolph scheduled for today have been postponed and rescheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, 1/30/19- game times the same.
The away varsity basketball games vs. SW Randolph scheduled for today have been postponed and rescheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, 1/30/19- game times the same.
