Dual Team Wrestling Matches Postponement

CHAPEL HILL – The expected wintry weather moving into the state has forced the postponement of several NCHSAA Playoff and special events. The First & Second Round matches of the Dual-Team Wrestling Championships at many sites have been impacted……..

Dual-Team Wrestling sites postponed by weather are expected to be contested on Wednesday. Media and spectators are encouraged to check with the host school or their local participating school prior to travelling to the site of any of these scheduled contests for today or tomorrow.

First & Second Round host sites impacted by the weather that have postponed wrestling for tonight are: (Updated information will be posted on the NCHSAA Website as it is received)

· Avery

· Cherryville

· Davie County

· East Lincoln

· East Wilkes

· Fred T. Foard

· Glenn

· Louisburg

· Mitchell

· Mooresville

· R-S Central

· Southeast Guilford

· Statesville

· West Lincoln