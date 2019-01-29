Elon’s Matheny Teams Up with Subway in Fundraising to Benefit Coaches vs. Cancer

ELON, N.C. — Elon University head men’s basketball coach Matt Matheny is teaming up with locally-owned SUBWAY® restaurants in the Piedmont Triad in launching a special Coaches vs. Cancer fundraising campaign.

To launch the campaign, coach Matheny will serve as a guest Sandwich Artist at a Subway restaurant during the first week of February. Matheny will be a sandwich artist at the Subway restaurant located on 112 Lebanon Ave. on Elon’s campus on Monday, Feb. 4, from noon until 1 p.m., which is also World Cancer Day.

The Coaches vs. Cancer program is a collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches. Locally, the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association has joined the effort to promote healthy living, raise awareness and support for the fight against cancer.

Donations in any amount can be made at the checkout of participating Triad-area SUBWAY® restaurants for the entire month of February with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the local Coaches vs. Cancer program. For more information on Coaches vs. Cancer, visit www.cancer.org.

