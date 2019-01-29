Game Report on Dudley-Southwest Guilford Girls Basketball

Posted by Press Release on January 29, 2019 at 9:28 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

Dudley 73, Southwest Guilford 60

Southwest

1st    2nd    3rd    4th    Final
10     10     23     17     60

Tiir Nyok – 20
Ja’lyn Slade – 15
Delaney Gandolfo – 6
Krupa Patel – 6
Lauryn Adeloye – 2

Dudley

 
1st    2nd    3rd    4th    Final
13     17      20    23      73

Kyra Rhymer – 20
Symphony Jackson – 13
Taneij’a Baldwin – 12
Quinzia Fulmore – 7
Iysis Whitfield – 7
Marissa Wooten – 4
Nykia Green – 4
Chantis Mitchell – 4
Nakyia Williams – 2

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top