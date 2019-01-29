Game Report on Dudley-Southwest Guilford Girls Basketball
Dudley 73, Southwest Guilford 60
Southwest
1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final 10 10 23 17 60
Tiir Nyok – 20
Ja’lyn Slade – 15
Delaney Gandolfo – 6
Krupa Patel – 6
Lauryn Adeloye – 2
Dudley
1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final 13 17 20 23 73
Kyra Rhymer – 20
Symphony Jackson – 13
Taneij’a Baldwin – 12
Quinzia Fulmore – 7
Iysis Whitfield – 7
Marissa Wooten – 4
Nykia Green – 4
Chantis Mitchell – 4
Nakyia Williams – 2
