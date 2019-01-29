Game Report on North Davidson-West Davidson Boys Basketball:There go those men again, Themus Fulks with 39/Jamarien Dalton 25 points for ND Black Knights
North Davidson 17 19 28 36 100 West Davidson 19 18 24 28 89
North Davidson 14-3 (11-0) Central Carolina 2A Conference
West Davidson 9-8 (6-6) Central Carolina 2A Conference
North Davidson Scoring:
Themus Fulks 39
Jamarien Dalton 25
Landon Moore 12
Everhart 9
Wilson 4
Clark 4
Yokley 2
VanMeter 2
K. Moore 2
Pearson 1
West Davidson:
Zavier Measmer 32
Macon Stovall 27
Wright 9
Bennett 5
Hamblin 5
Gobble 4
Floyd 3
Dorn 2
Tedder 2
