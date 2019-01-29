Game Report on Northern Guilford-Northeast Guilford Boys Basketball

Posted by Press Release on January 29, 2019

Northern Guilford 58, Northeast Guilford 53

Northern   11  13 16 18: 58
Northeast  10  12 12 19: 53

Northern
R Pleasant 14
N Hodge 14
C Lomax 13
A Whitley 9
J Helms 4
M O’Connor 2
E Yonatis 2

Northeast
J Malone 20
D Olla 8
T Guinyard 7
D Swain 7
D Holly 7
T Herbin 4
J Hall 2

