Game Report on Northern Guilford-Northeast Guilford Boys Basketball
Northern Guilford 58, Northeast Guilford 53
Northern 11 13 16 18: 58 Northeast 10 12 12 19: 53
Northern
R Pleasant 14
N Hodge 14
C Lomax 13
A Whitley 9
J Helms 4
M O’Connor 2
E Yonatis 2
Northeast
J Malone 20
D Olla 8
T Guinyard 7
D Swain 7
D Holly 7
T Herbin 4
J Hall 2
