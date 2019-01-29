Game Report on Ragsdale-Page Girls Basketball
Ragsdale 54, Page 24
Page 3. 3. 3 15- 24 Ragsdale 22 12 9 11- 54
Page 4-16, 0-4- Anna Schmedes 6, Meredith Fennie 6, Alaila Kreuter 6, Reagan Maynard 4, Brooke Becker 2.
Ragsdale 17-2, 3-1- Nyah Stallings 8, Brooke Bradford 8, Faith Price 8, Aijah Dalmore 8, Diamond Monroe 7, Mariah Frazier 5, Kadajah Walker 4, Camryn Briley 4, Alanna Gaskins 2
Courtesy of Coach Ed Johnson Page High School
