Game Report on Southwest Guilford -Dudley Boys Basketball

The Cowboys hit the road for a conference clash against the Panthers of Dudley High School. Southwest dominated the first match-up 91-58 in December, and have kept a perfect record on the year. The Panthers came into tonight’s tilt on a 3 game slide and were looking to knock off the unbeaten Cowboys.

The Cowboys got on the board first with a 3 pointer, and the Panthers responded with a 4-0 spurt to claim their only lead on the night at 4-3 with 6:58 to go. Southwest scored seven straight points to get up 10-4 at the 4:33 mark. Dudley stopped the run with a bucket, but Southwest got another 5 quick points and it was 15-6 at the 3:22 point. The rest of the frame was back and forth, but Keyshaun Langley’s 15 first quarter points helped the Cowboys to a 23-13 lead.

The second frame started with another quick 5-0 run to make the margin 28-13 a minute into the period. The Panthers did everything to answer the Southwest runs, but it wasn’t enough as the margin slowly would build to the halftime tally of 46-26.

The third frame got a bit choppy, but despite the discombobulating, the Cowboys built the margins out to 25, but the Panthers refused to break. Dudley fought well and kept the margin at 68-45 going into the final stanza.

The Cowboys bench closed the game out well, as they were able to keep the Panthers in check throughout. Southwest pulled out a 86-58 conference win on the road. The Panthers were paced by Tyler Young’s 16 points.

The Cowboys were highlighted by; Keyshaun Langley with (31, 6 Asts, 5 Stls, 3 Rebs), Christian Martin with (15, 3 Rebs, 2 Asts, 2 Stls), Cam Thompson with (10, Ast). Jayden Turner chipped in 10 Rebounds to go with his 8 points, and the Cowboys stay perfect on the year.

With tonight’s win, it marks the Cowboys 9th straight season of 19 or more wins.

Southwest turns right around and will travel to square off rival Northwest tomorrow night.

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final Dudley 13 13 19 13 58 Southwest 23 23 22 18 86

Dudley (8-10, 2-5)

Taron Trotman 14

Ayden Gamble 7

Jeremiah Dickerson 2

Zephiniah McCall 3

Manny Elliot 4

Isaiah Staton-Ray 8

Cameron Thomas 4

Tyler Young 16

Southwest (18-0, 7-0)

Keyshaun Langley 31, 6 Asts, 5 Stls, 3 Rebs

Kobe Langley 5, 8 Asts, 3 Stls, 2 Rebs

Milli Huggins 2 Asts, 2 Rebs

Cameron Thompson 10, Ast

Jayden Turner 5, 10 Rebs, 3 Asts, 3 Stls

Christian Martin 15, 3 Rebs, 2 Ast, 2 Stls

Nysiek Walcott 2 Rebs, Stl

Bryce Causey 8, 2 Stls, Reb

Joel Pettiford 8, 4 Rebs, Stl

Aamaj Platt 2, 4 Rebs

Jeremy Mull Reb, Stl, Ast

Rodney Scott Ast

Caleb Theriault 2, 2 Reb

Miles Taylor Reb