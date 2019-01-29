High Point MBB Travels to Gardner-Webb Wednesday

High Point at Gardner-Webb

WHEN: Wednesday, January 30 | 7 p.m.

WHERE: Boiling Springs, N.C. | Paul Porter Arena

SERIES RECORD: 56th meeting, HPU leads, 28-27

AUDIO: High Point Panther Radio Network

VIDEO: ESPN+

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point University men’s basketball team (11-9, 4-2 Big South) continues Big South play on the road on Wednesday (Jan. 30) at Gardner-Webb (12-9, 2-4). Tip-off at Paul Porter Arena is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

PAW PRINTS

• This will be the 56th meeting all-time between the two programs. High Point leads the series by a slim margin, 28-27, after both teams won in last year’s season series.

• HPU head coach Tubby Smith will face Gardner-Webb for the first time in his head coaching career.

• Last time out, the Panthers defeated UNC Asheville, 65-61, on Saturday (Jan. 26) at the Millis Center.

• Junior Jahaad Proctor scored the last six points for High Point and tallied 25 points to go along with five rebounds and five assists.

• In two seasons, High Point is 9-1 in games where Proctor has five or more assists.

• With 25 points, Proctor reached double digits in scoring for the 40th time in his career and it was the 19th time he has poured in 20 or more (11th time this season).

• Senior Ricky Madison grabbed 10 rebounds against the Bulldogs, the seventh time this season he has recorded double-digit rebounds. It was also the 30th game in his career that Madison has led HPU in rebounding.

• Madison has nine or more rebounds in five of six conference games this year. He had nine or more rebounds in only two conference games in his first three seasons at HPU.

• Off the bench against UNC Asheville, redshirt freshman Caden Sanchez was one of his season high with nine points, while also tying a season-high with six rebounds in 17 minutes.

• High Point is 8-1 when it is leading or tied at halftime and 3-8 when trailing at the break.

• The Panthers have scored 59.5 of their points from 2-pointers, the second-highest ratio in the country.

HISTORY vs. GARDNER-WEBB

This will be the 56th meeting between the programs, with HPU leading, 28-27, after winning, 66-65, on Feb. 18, 2018 at the Millis Center. Both home teams were victorious in last season’s showdowns.

HISTORY vs. IN-STATE OPPONENTS

High Point has complied a 338-279 (.548) record all-time against Division I programs hailing from the Tar Heel State. HPU’s most common opponents are Elon (86-76), Appalachian State (60-36) and Western Carolina (42-23). The majority of those meetings came during the NAIA era. High Point is 85-78 (.521) against Big South programs from North Carolina and 253-201 (.557) against the rest of the state’s Div. I teams. HPU is 3-0 this season against Division I opponents from North Carolina with wins against East Carolina, Western Carolina and UNC Asheville.

TUBBY SMITH vs. GARDNER-WEBB

HPU head coach Tubby Smith is facing Gardner-Webb for the first time in his head coaching career.

A LOOK AT THE RUNNIN’ BULLDOGS

Gardner-Webb is 12-9 on the season and 2-4 in Big South play after falling at Charleston Southern, 74-60, on Saturday (Jan. 26). The Runnin’ Bulldogs have defeated two ACC opponents this season, including Georgia Tech, 79-69, on Dec. 17, 2018 and Wake Forest, 73-69, on Dec. 29. David Efianayi leads four Runnin’ Bulldogs in double figures with 17.5 points per game.

NEXT UP

The Panthers continue Big South play on Saturday (Feb. 2) against Hampton. Tip-off at the Millis Center is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast by ESPN3.