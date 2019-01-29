High School Basketball Tonight(1/29/19) Finals
More scores on the way, send yours in….
The first scored were are seeing out there tonight is Greensboro Day School girls 48, High Point Christian Academy 27
GDS(19-6/6-1 )…HPCA(5-13/ 3-3)
Final:Greensboro Day School boys 70, High Point Christian Academy 59
GDS(24-5/8-0)…HPCA(17-8/6-2)
from Michael Lindsay at HP Enterprise:Greensboro Day boys 32, HP Christian boys 28 – halftime
from Joe Sirera at the News and Record:End of 3rd Q:GDS 50, HPCA 37
We have more and here we go with Alamance Christian over Vandalia Christian in girls basketball, 63-21…..
VCS(7-10/1-5)…ACS(17-1/4-0)
Ragsdale girls 54, Page 24
Ragsdale((18-2/4-1)Page(4-16/0
Dudley girls 73, Southwest Guilford 60
Smith boys 80, Western Guilford 42
Forsyth Country Day girls 55, Caldwell Academy 26
CA*2-12/1-5)…FCD(17-7/5-1)
Community Baptist School girls 55, New Garden Friends School 17
CBS(16-8/7-1)…NGFS(0-10?0-9 )
