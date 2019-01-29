High School Basketball Tonight(1/29/19) in and around Guilford County:More High School Basketball Playoff Projections
CLICK HERE for the Girls 3-A Playoff Projections from WRALSportsFan.com/Nick Stevens and High School OT….SEG, Eastern, Dudley, Northern, NEG, SWG, Southern Guilford all in there right now….
CLICK HERE for Boys 2-A Playoff Projections with High Point Andrews, Reidsville and others…
Northeast Guilford at Northern Guilford Girls at 6/Boys 7:30pm
Northwest Guilford at Grimsley Girls at 6/Boys 7:30
Southwest Guilford at Dudley Girls at 6/Boys 7:30
Ragsdale at Page Girls at 6/Boys 7:30
Southeast Guilford at High Point Central Girls at 6/Boys 7:30
Western Guilford at Ben L. Smith Girls at 6/Boys 7:30
Southern Guilford at Burlington Williams Girls at 6:30/Boys at 8pm
Eastern Guilford at Southwestern Randolph Girls at 6/Boys 7:30
Greensboro Day School at High Point Christian Academy Girls at 5:30/Boys 7
Westchester Country Day at Salem Baptist Girls at 5:30/Boys at 7
Forsyth Country Day at Caldwell Academy Girls at 5:30/Boys 7
Alamance Christian at Vandalia Christian School Girls at 5:30/Boys 7
Piedmont Classical School at Triad Math and Science Academy Girls at 6/Boys 7:45
Community Baptist School at New Garden Friends School Girls at 6.Boys 7:30
Noble Academy at Quality Education Academy Girls at 5/Boys 6:30
Cornerstone Charter Academy at Raleigh Charter Girls at 4:30/Boys 6
High Point Andrews OFF
