Jack is Back!!! Jack MdKeon joins the Washington Nationals as the team’s senior advisor(88 year-old McKeon is one of the :Best in the Baseball Business)
Ken Rosenthal….FOX Baseball….from Twitter:
Jack is back! The #Nationals have hired Jack McKeon, 88, as a senior advisor to GM Mike Rizzo, sources tell The Athletic. McKeon’s son, Kasey, works in the Nats’ front office as the team’s director of player procurement.
