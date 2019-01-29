Media Release- Coach Joe Glass steps down as Head Football Coach at Eastern Guilford High School

**********Courtesy of Randall Hackett Eastern Guilford High School Director of Athletics:**********

Eastern Guilford High School officially announces today, Tuesday, 1/29/19

Coach Joe Glass has decided to leave Eastern Guilford High School as teacher and head football coach. Coach Glass will be leaving his teaching position at Eastern Guilford at the end of February.

Upon the Lincolnton County Schools approval, Coach Glass has accepted the head football position at Lincolnton High School.

Eastern Guilford High School will immediately start the search for a new head football coach with the desire to find a replacement that will continue the success of Wildcat Football.

Applicants should send all resumes to Randall Hackett- email- hacketr@gcsnc.com.