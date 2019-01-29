Middle School Basketball Today(1/29/19) in Guilford County
Here is the lineup for today for Middle School Basketball in Guilford County from ArbiterLive.com…..
Allen Middle School at Northeast Guilford Middle Girls at 4:45/Boys 6pm
Allen Middle School boys(9-0)
Northwest Guilford at Southeast Guilford Middle Girls at 4:45/Boys 6pm
Southwest Guilford Middle at Mendenhall Middle Girls at 4:45/Boys 6pm
Allen Jay Prep at Hairston Girls at 4:45/Boys at 6pm
Penn-Griffin Middle at The Academy at Lincoln Girls at 4:45/Boys at 6pm
Jackson Middle School at Kiser Middle Girls at 4:45/Boys at 5pm
Swann Middle at Eastern Guilford Middle Girls at 4:45/Boys at 6pm
