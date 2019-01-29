Middle School Basketball Today(1/29/19) in Guilford County

Here is the lineup for today for Middle School Basketball in Guilford County from ArbiterLive.com…..

Allen Middle School at Northeast Guilford Middle Girls at 4:45/Boys 6pm

Allen Middle School boys(9-0)

Northwest Guilford at Southeast Guilford Middle Girls at 4:45/Boys 6pm

Southwest Guilford Middle at Mendenhall Middle Girls at 4:45/Boys 6pm

Allen Jay Prep at Hairston Girls at 4:45/Boys at 6pm

Penn-Griffin Middle at The Academy at Lincoln Girls at 4:45/Boys at 6pm

Jackson Middle School at Kiser Middle Girls at 4:45/Boys at 5pm

Swann Middle at Eastern Guilford Middle Girls at 4:45/Boys at 6pm