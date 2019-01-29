Northwest Guilford High School Wrestling:POSTPONED 1st/2nd round NCHSAA Duals at Glenn HS 1/29/19/SEG Wrestling also POSTPONED!!!

Posted by Press Release on January 29, 2019

Northwest Guilford High School Wrestling:
**********1st and 2nd round NCHSAA 4A dual team wrestling at Glenn is postponed until tomorrow.**********

SEG Wrestling TONIGHT also Postponed!!!

