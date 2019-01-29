Ragsdale High School at the Guilford County Indoor Track and Field Championships
Courtesy of Brian Herndon, Ragsdale High School Athletic Director
TIGERS INDOOR TRACK TURNS IN STRONG PERFORMANCE AT THE GUILFORD COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS SEVERAL FIRST PLACE FINISHERS FOR THE DIAMOND R
Under the outstanding leadership of Coach Richard Capps, Ragsdale’s Indoor Track program turned in a strong performance at the Guilford County Championships, held yesterday at the JDL Fast Track in Winston Salem. Details below. Great job, Coach Capps and our Tigers!
Results:
The Tiger Men’s Indoor Track Team took 3rd Place in the County wide indoor track championships last night and the Ragsdale Women’s team took 7th out of 14 schools.
55M dash
Destiny Wallace 5th place overall
Chris Coke 1st place overall and 1st in the Shot put
1000m
Lyann Ly – 2nd overall and 4th overall in the 3200m
55m Hurdles
Yah-Zerhira Berry 8th overall
55m Hurdles
Bryce Anthony 1st place and 2nd place in the shot put and second in the pole vault
4x800m relay 7th place
Ransom Cope
Josh Osorio
Kevin Valdez
Matt Marston
Pole Vault
1st place Chandler Ward
Kennedy Williams 7th in long jump
Rahiem Kirkman – 4th in the long jump and 3rd in the triple jump
Kaitlyn Mcgoogan – 1st in the shot put
Naliah Hope – 5th in the shot put
CeNiyah Ellison – 8th in the shot put
