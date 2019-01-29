Ragsdale High School at the Guilford County Indoor Track and Field Championships

Courtesy of Brian Herndon, Ragsdale High School Athletic Director

TIGERS INDOOR TRACK TURNS IN STRONG PERFORMANCE AT THE GUILFORD COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS SEVERAL FIRST PLACE FINISHERS FOR THE DIAMOND R

Under the outstanding leadership of Coach Richard Capps, Ragsdale’s Indoor Track program turned in a strong performance at the Guilford County Championships, held yesterday at the JDL Fast Track in Winston Salem. Details below. Great job, Coach Capps and our Tigers!

Results:

The Tiger Men’s Indoor Track Team took 3rd Place in the County wide indoor track championships last night and the Ragsdale Women’s team took 7th out of 14 schools.

55M dash

Destiny Wallace 5th place overall

Chris Coke 1st place overall and 1st in the Shot put

1000m

Lyann Ly – 2nd overall and 4th overall in the 3200m

55m Hurdles

Yah-Zerhira Berry 8th overall

55m Hurdles

Bryce Anthony 1st place and 2nd place in the shot put and second in the pole vault

4x800m relay 7th place

Ransom Cope

Josh Osorio

Kevin Valdez

Matt Marston

Pole Vault

1st place Chandler Ward

Kennedy Williams 7th in long jump

Rahiem Kirkman – 4th in the long jump and 3rd in the triple jump

Kaitlyn Mcgoogan – 1st in the shot put

Naliah Hope – 5th in the shot put

CeNiyah Ellison – 8th in the shot put