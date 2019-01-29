This might have been the “Game of the Night”:Game Report on Northwest Guilford-Grimsley Boys Basketball(NWG 54, Grimsley 53)

NORTHWEST GUILFORD 54, GRIMSLEY 53

GAME NOTES:

–Northwest Guilford and Grimsley faced off in a Metro 4-A Conference contest that ended with the Vikings holding on for a 54-53 conference win. The game was back and forth throughout as Grimsley hit big shots down the stretch to keep a close lead. The Vikings struggled to rebound and turned the ball over 18 times, giving the Whirlies extra chances that they capitalized on. Down the stretch Christian Hampton came up with big baskets and ultimately a huge assist to Johnny Pagano who hit the game winning three at the buzzer.

–Christian Hampton led the Vikings with 24 points. Johnny Pagano and Dean Reiber had 9 points along with 10 rebounds for Reiber. Robbie Boulton had 6 points and Connor Ballou and Brandon Thomas added 3 points apiece.

–Grimsley was led by Ahmil Flowers with 17 points and Devin Resper with 15 points. Jalen Williams and Martinele Jenne had 6 points apiece. Travis Shaws had 4 points while Daniel Copper and Ryan Loseke had 3 and 2 points respectively.

1st 2nd 3rd 4th NORTHWEST GUILFORD 11 11 14 18 GRIMSLEY 13 11 16 13

NORTHWEST GUILFORD 14-4; 3-1

Christian Hampton 24; Johnny Pagano 9; Dean Reiber 9; Robbie Boulton 6; Brandon Thomas 3; Connor Ballou 3

GRIMSLEY 8-11; 1-3

Ahmil Flowers 17; Devin Resper 15; Jalen Williams 6; R Martinelle-Jenne 6; Travis Shaws 4; Daniel Copper 3; Ryan Loseke 2

Submitted by: Northwest Coaching Staff