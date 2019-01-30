College Women’s Basketball Final – Guilford 55, Hollins 41:Rookie Lindsay Gauldin(Northwest Guilford HS) with 7 pts. and a career-high 16 Quaker rebounds

Courtesy of Dave Walters, Guilford College Sports Information Director:

ROANOKE, Va. – Miracle Walters scored 15 points and Brianna Allen added 13 in Guilford College’s 55-41 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) basketball win at Hollins University Wednesday. Rookie Lindsay Gauldin(Northwest Guilford High School) added seven points and a game- and career-high 16 rebounds for the league-leading Quakers (15-5, 12-2 ODAC), who have won four straight and eight of their last nine games.

Walters had 11 first-half points, which staked the Quakers to a 25-21 lead at intermission. The hosts held a three-point lead deep into the opening quarter, but Guilford reeled off the next nine points and never trailed again. Hollins (6-14, 2-11 ODAC) tied the game at 21-21 midway through the second quarter, but Guilford held the home team scoreless for the second quarter’s final four minutes and 14 seconds.

The Quakers gained more separation in the third quarter despite making only 5-of-17 shots from the floor. Hollins managed only two field goals in 12 shots and found itself trailing, 38-25, after three quarters. Calyn Davis made two three-pointers in Guilford’s 8-0 spurt that opened the final frame and created a 21-point Quakers’ margin. Guilford’s Allen scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half.

Hollins’ Kayla Surles tallied a game-high 17 points, added five rebounds, and six assists. Teammate Keenan Surles tallied nine for Hollins, which also lost to Guilford January 2 in Greensboro, 70-41.

Coach Stephanie Flamini’s Quakers host Washington and Lee University Saturday (1/30) at 2:00 p.m. in an ODAC game.