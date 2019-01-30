Elon Baseball Position Previews: The Infield

ELON, N.C. – Leading up to Elon University baseball’s three-game series versus Lafayette to start the upcoming season, we’ll take a look at each position group. First up is the infield.

An experienced group, the Phoenix infield is led by six juniors (including two redshirt-juniors) with one sophomore and one true freshman.

Returning for the Phoenix are Cam Devanney, Garrett Stonehouse, Joe Satterfield, and Ty Adcock. Devanney and Stonehouse were both All-CAA Second Team honorees and are expected to see plenty of action at short and third, respectively. Stonehouse’s versatility will allow him to see time both in left and right field as well. Satterfield, a Third Team All-Conference selection, will move over to first to start the season but will likely play third and second as well. Adcock’s increasing role on the mound will have him seeing more time at first and DH as opposed to his customary spot in RF.

At the plate, Devanney was third on the team in batting average in 2018 at .287, Satterfield and Stonehouse both followed with a .268 average, and Adock hit .210. The foursome combined for 167 of the team’s 525 total hits last season (31.8 percent) and drove in over a third of Elon’s runs (118-of-310; 38.1 percent). Defensively, the group was responsible for 264 putouts and helped turn 36 double-plays.

Also back for the maroon and gold is Jack Roberts, who made 18 appearances and four starts as a freshman. In 18 at bats, Roberts had one hit with one RBI, five runs, and three walks. He drove in the first run of his career with a sacrifice fly in a win over William & Mary. “Jack has made some very good strides this fall and preseason that will keep him in the mix,” said head coach Mike Kennedy. “He is a very good defensive third baseman that has improved considerably at the plate.”

The team added some fresh faces in transfers Adam Spurlin and Jarrett Pico in addition to freshman Anthony Hennings. Spurlin spent time at Augusta University and Florence Darlington Tech, while Pico started off at USC before playing his sophomore year at Sante Fe College, helping the Saints to their second straight conference title. A three-year varsity starter at Weddington High School, Hennings was a two-time All-Conference selection and captain his senior year.

• Joe Satterfield | Jr. | 5-11| 198 | S/R | Greenville, S.C.

• Anthony Hennings | Fr. | 5-11 | 180 | R/R | Matthews, N.C.

• Adam Spurlin | Jr. | 6-1 | 183 | R/R | Ty Ty, Ga.

• Jack Roberts | So. | 6-0 | 202 | L/R | Frederick, Md.

• Ty Adcock | R-Jr. | 6-0 | 213 | R/R | Oxford, N.C.

• Jarrett Pico | Jr. | 5-10 | 181 | L/R | Doral, Fla.

• Garrett Stonehouse | Jr. | 5-9 | 187 | R/R | Westport, Conn.

• Cam Devanney | R-Jr. | 6-1 | 195 | R/R | Amherst, N.H.